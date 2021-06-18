Free agent defensive tackle P.J. Hall was arrested on charges of assault and interference with public duties, Sarah Barshop of ESPN reports.

The misdemeanor charge was filed June 13, according to Aaron Wilson of Sports Talk 790, and Hall posted $1,000 bond. Hall has a court appearance scheduled July 16.

Hall caused “bodily injury . . . by pushing the Complainant with his hand,” according to court documents.

The Texans offered Hall a $2.183 million tender March 16 as a restricted free agent before withdrawing it April 2. He has remained a free agent since.

The Raiders originally made Hall a second-round choice.

Las Vegas traded Hall to the Vikings last August, but Minnesota waived him with a failed physical. He signed with the Texans later that month.

Hall, 26, made 34 tackles and a sack in 10 games with Houston before he tore a pectoral.

In three NFL seasons, Hall has played 40 games with 27 starts. He has totaled 82 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and nine quarterback hits.

P.J. Hall arrested on misdemeanor assault charge originally appeared on Pro Football Talk