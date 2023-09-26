‘P.J.s’ gotta play more’: Brent Venables excited about what he’s seeing from Adepoju Adebawore

The Oklahoma Sooners’ 2023 recruiting class was arguably the best in the modern recruiting era. Brent Venables and his staff earned commitments from five-star prospects Jackson Arnold, Peyton Bowen, and Adepoju Adebawore.

Early in the 2023 season, we’re seeing the fruits of their recruiting efforts, with each of those guys making plays. Arnold will wait for his opportunity to be the starter in 2024. Bowen and Adebawore have already figured into the rotation on defense.

But it looks like the Oklahoma Sooners will need to find a way to get the player affectionately referred to as “P.J.” on the field more.

In the win over Cincinnati, Adebawore had an effective game rushing the passer from his defensive end spot. According to Pro Football Focus, the five-star freshman saw 22 snaps. Of those 22 snaps, he was called upon to rush the passer 16 times, creating two pressures and earning a pass rush win rate of 18.8%.

This one nearly created a sack-fumble but fell incomplete as Emory Jones got the ball out a split second before Adebawore arrived.

Weekly Adebawore clip that makes you go "oooooohhh" pic.twitter.com/cd3JENABGk — Captain405 (@Cap_405) September 24, 2023

Among Sooners who have rushed the passer at least five times this season, Adebawore has the highest pass-rush win rate at 20%. This means he’s beating his blocker one out of every five pass rush attempts. He’s third in the Big 12 in pass rush win rate among players with at least

True Freshman Adepoju Adebawore is wreaking havoc when asked to rush the passer. Pass Rush Win Rate per @PFF (min. 31 pass rush attempts). pic.twitter.com/mXt5H64q7W — Locked on Sooners (@LockedOnSooners) September 26, 2023

To hear his head coach talk, there might be more playing time coming in the future.

At his weekly coaches show at Rudy’s BBQ (ESPN+), Venables noted the performance of his freshman defensive end.

Venables said, “Well, I’m on the plane watching some of the game, and you’ve got your computer, and you’re watching the game. And I pause it, and I go find Coach (Miguel) Chavis, and I’m like, ‘Hey, P.J.’s gotta play more.’ And (Chavis) said, ‘Coach, he played 23 snaps. And he played the second most snaps of any of the guys.’ And I’m like, ‘Okay. Alright.’ So he did play more, I just wanted more than that.”

Brent Venables wants to see PJ Adebawore more on the field. So much so, he told Miguel Chavis the same thing after the game. 😂@BetUS_Official pic.twitter.com/RS6uUoDKgd — The REF (@KREFsports) September 26, 2023

It remains to be seen how the Sooners will delineate their defensive end snaps. Rondell Bothroyd had an impressive sack against Cincinnati, and Ethan Downs leads the team in pressures. But it’s becoming clearer each week that Adepoju Adebawore needs to see the field.

