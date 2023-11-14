P.J. Fleck Show: Gophers face No. 1 Ohio State

What's as troubling as the firing of Ken Dorsey and the organizational debacle of Monday night was Josh Allen's familiar refrain, a level of fire that seems to be dimming as the losses and mistakes pile up.
Michael Levin from the Rights to Ricky Sanchez podcast joins Dan Devine for an episode of Devine Intervention that goes all the way back to the “Process Era” Philadelphia 76ers up to this year’s team and hits on almost everything in between.
F1 fans, get ready ... to watch golf.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde debate who should be the next head coach for Texas A&M following the departure of Jimbo Fisher. Many big names such as Dan Lanning, Eli Drinkwitz, Lane Kiffin, Kalen DeBoer & Deion Sanders are in the mix as interesting prospects to lead the Aggies next year.
There's less than 100 days until Super Bowl LVIII — are you ready to watch?
Colorado is 4-6 and has lost six of its last seven games.
We put out the word for your Week 10 fantasy football bad beats, and Jorge Martin picked the best/worst to show that we all lose sometimes.
Charles McDonald is joined by The Ringer's Benjamin Solak as they recap Week 10 by reacting to some of the hottest takes that were thrown around the NFL media space so far this week. But first, the duo discuss a few of the funniest stories from the weekend, including the Jaguars players admitting they didn't know what they were doing against the 49ers on Sunday, Aaron Rodgers setting an unlikely return date and the Bills melting down and placing 12 men on the field to hand the Broncos a win on Monday night. Next, Charles and Ben grade some hot takes from NFL media personalities on how hot they really are: Mike Greenberg claims Josh Allen is the new Brett Favre, Shannon Sharpe doesn't trust Lamar Jackson, Colin Cowherd thinks it's time to fire Brandon Staley, Stephen A. Smith thinks Patriots fans are ready to fire Bill Belichick and Dan Orlovsky says C.J. Stroud is now the frontrunner for MVP. During the pod, the duo also react live to the firing of Bills OC Ken Dorsey. Charles and Ben finish off the show by taking a look at the AFC playoff picture and predicting how it will play out going forward. They both think the Steelers are fraudulent and expect the Bengals to pull ahead by the end of the season.
Johnson, a 6-foot-7 guard, is averaging only 5.6 minutes per game, with his minutes expected to increase with the coaching change. He could be one of the biggest risers in the 2024 NBA Draft first round.
Heads are rolling after the Bills' latest loss.
One thing is desperately clear from the league’s perspective: It is afraid of the prospect of a fight breaking out if a game slips out of control. So it appears officials are giving out premature technical fouls to maintain order.
Dan Campbell sure knows how to explain a tense moment.
Wylie was a fourth-round pick of the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2012 NFL Draft.