P.J. Fleck Show: Gophers head to Iowa

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It’s Week 7 of the P.J. Fleck Show on Fox 9, and it’s Pig Week for the University of Minnesota football team.

Fresh off their bye week, the Gophers (3-3, 1-2 Big Ten) are headed to Iowa City on Saturday to face the Hawkeyes in the annual battle for Floyd of Rosedale. It’s the one real blemish on P.J. Fleck’s tenure at Minnesota. He’s 0-6 against the Hawkeyes as the Gophers’ head coach, and three of the last four games have been there for Minnesota to win.

Coach Fleck joins Fox 9’s Pierre Noujaim, Gophers’ analyst Ron Johnson and KFAN sideline reporter Justin Gaard to talk about what the team did during the bye week, recap a tough loss to Michigan and preview Iowa.

Punter Mark Crawford also joins the show to talk about his journey to Minnesota, and how special teams will play a pivotal role in Saturday’s rivalry game at Kinnick Stadium. The Gophers have not beaten Iowa since 2014, and they haven’t won in Iowa City since 1999.

Is this the year Fleck finally beats Iowa? Watch the video for this week’s full episode of the P.J. Fleck Show on Fox 9!