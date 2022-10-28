P.J. Fleck sees Rutgers football’s improvement this season: ‘ a much-improved football team over last year’
P.J. Fleck sees Rutgers football as improved from last season to now.
P.J. Fleck sees Rutgers football as improved from last season to now.
UCLA is the big favorite heading into its contest against Stanford on Saturday. Here's everything you need to know to make a smart bet on the game.
Louisiana Tech vs FIU game preview, prediction, and breakdown for the Week 9 game on Friday, October 28
No. 8 UCLA has been picked to win the Pac-12. The Bruins received 26 first-place votes from a 33-person media panel in the poll released on Wednesday. No. 17 Arizona, No. 21 Oregon, Southern California and Stanford rounded out the top five.
Here are the top five reasons why Penn State will lose to Ohio State.
Oklahoma looks to stay on the winning side of things on the road against Iowa State. Here are this week's Sooners Wire staff predictions.
The Wave went 10-6-6 in its inaugural season.
Prosecutors in Spain dropped corruption and fraud charges on Friday against football star Neymar and others accused in a trial over the Brazilian's 2013 move from Santos to Barcelona.
Bryson Barnes made his first start at quarterback as No. 14 Utah grinded out a 21-17 win at Washington State on Thursday, Oct. 27 in Pullman. Barnes threw for 175 yards and a touchdown while Jaydon Glover and Ja'Quinden Jackson each rushed for a score. The Utes' defense also held the Cougars to 264 yards and forced two turnovers. With the win, the Utes improved to 6-2 overall and 4-1 in the Pac-12. The Cougars fell to 4-4 and 1-4, respectively.
After beating the Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football, Lamar Jackson held up a fan's sign that had a message for the Ravens.
Eagles general manager Howie Roseman is on such a heater right now, he has former Cowboys defensive ends losing it on live television. By Adam Hermann
Paul Finebaum announces his top four college football teams ahead of Week 9.
Baker, 73, would become the oldest manager to ever win the World Series if his Astros can beat the Phillies.
Emma Raducanu's former coach, Dmitry Tursunov, has described "red flags" in her camp which pushed him to end their partnership.
Klay Thompson ended his postgame press conference Thursday night by ripping TNT broadcaster Charles Barkley for comments made Tuesday night.
Brady and Bündchen both said they arrived at the decision "amicably."
There's a full slate of major games in Week 9 of the college football season. Our staff makes its bold predictions for the biggest showdowns Saturday.
It's not TNF without a major injury or two.
Two big-time crystal ball predictions coming in for Ohio State. #GoBucks
Upon review of the film, Chicago Bears safety Jaquan Brisker is convinced New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was trying to hit him below the belt during Monday’s game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. That’s because four plays before Brisker was briefly knocked out of the Bears’ 33-14 victory after Jones kicked him in the groin while sliding, the quarterback attempted to trip ...
Aaron Rodgers publically suggested Packers players should be benched for making bad plays.