P.J. Fleck praises Michigan after Wolverines dominate Minnesota: 'As good as advertised'

Michigan looked complete in its 52-10 win over Minnesota on Saturday, notching two pick-sixes and putting together an efficient performance offensively en route to a 6-0 record so far this year (3-0 in Big Ten play).

The Wolverines stymied Gophers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis to just 5 of 15 passing through the air for 52 yards and one touchdown to the two pick-sixes. No Minnesota rusher had more than 45 yards on the ground on Saturday, and the team as a whole was held to just 117 yards. Michigan meanwhile rushed for four touchdowns and averaged 5.8 yards per carry as a team while QB J.J. McCarthy threw for 219 yards and a touchdown (adding two on the ground).

No one was more impressed than Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck, who sang the Wolverines' praises heading into the Battle for the Little Brown Jug. He didn't change his tune after the game.

"They're as good as advertised," Fleck told reporters after the game. "I said this on the radio a second ago, I think they're the best football team I've seen in 11 years of being a head coach. I've never seen a football team like that, that deep."

REQUIRED READING: Michigan football blows out another Big Ten foe. Maybe they mean more than we think.

Michigan is looking to make its third straight College Football Playoff appearance this season, and while the strength of schedule hasn't been up to par for the Wolverines thus far in 2023, Fleck still thinks the Wolverines roster is overwhelmingly talented.

"I mean, they're one of the deepest teams, one of the best teams, one of the biggest teams, fastest teams, strongest teams, and they do not make mistakes," Fleck said. "They are truly like a boa constrictor and they do not beat themselves. They're very good at each position. They're very aligned with everything that they do. They know who they are, and they go and execute that game plan. There were times they did it at will tonight."

Fleck seemed fully prepared for this result. Earlier in the week, he was similarly high on Michigan's talent:

Is No. 2 Michigan the best team P.J. Fleck has faced at Minnesota?



"They're really good."



Watch the @GopherFootball coach's full answer. ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/Swe8Ogou2V — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) October 3, 2023

For Fleck, it's entirely possible he's trying to take the sting out of a loss in which the Golden Gophers were utterly dominated. However, it's undoubtedly heartening for Michigan to hear such effusive praise being heaped upon the program as it looks ahead to take on Michigan State and, in November, No. 6 Penn State and o. 3 Ohio State in November.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: P.J. Fleck praises Michigan after Wolverines dominate Minnesota