P.J. Fleck will now be in for a sizable bonus if Minnesota ties for the Big Ten West title

The University of Minnesota gave head coach P.J. Fleck a seven-year contract extension yesterday, now putting him under contract through the 2028 football season.

“This is home,” Fleck said after the announcement. “Our family loves it here and we are excited to continue this journey at the University of Minnesota. From day one, we talked about cultural sustainability and how important it is to building a successful football program and life program. Today is another step in that process, and this new contract is a commitment to our elite staff and the entire state of Minnesota.

Related: Five keys to a Wisconsin victory over Rutgers on Saturday

The details of the contract are as follows: $5 million base salary per year, various bonus incentives and a buyout that will start at $10 million, yet decrease as the years pass.

From a Wisconsin point of view, all this means is the rivalry between the two schools will have Fleck’s face at the front of it for at least the next seven years.

But there is one incentive that Badger fans can chuckle about. Notice No. 2 in the list:

Winning the Big Ten Championship: $150,000

A win or tie for Championship of a Big Ten Football Division: $100,000

Being named National Coach of the Year by nationally recognized organization from a listed agreed upon by the Coach and AD: $100,000

Being named Conference Coach of the Year by the Big Ten Coaches Poll or Big Ten Media Poll: $50,000

Winning eight regular-season games (not including any post-season, Conference Championship, or bowl games): $100,000

Winning nine regular-season games (not including any post-season, Conference Championship, or bowl games: $100,000

Yep, Fleck will now make an extra $100,000 if Minnesota wins (or ties) for the Big Ten West title.

Story continues

Remember back in 2019 when the Golden Gophers did “tie” for the division (and Minnesota made championship rings for it)? Well, Wisconsin won the division that year thanks to the head-to-head win at the end of the year.

At least now we know if that situation happens again, Fleck will get a sizable payday.

Contact/Follow us @TheBadgersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin news, notes, opinion and analysis.

List