P. J. Carlesimo: Keion Brooks Jr. ‘magnificent’ in Washington’s comeback win vs. Cal Poly

The Biden administration announced Tuesday that it will work to close gaps in the physical barriers along the southwest border and fix environmental and other issues with the Trump-era wall construction amid growing concerns about the federal government's ability to handle high levels of unauthorized migration. Officials said the latest work, authorized by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, will focus on Arizona, California and Texas and is aimed at addressing safety and environmental concerns brought on by the building of new or upgraded barriers along the border with Mexico. Installing drainage systems, adding safety features to roadways and remediating some construction sites will take place in various areas between San Diego and El Paso, Texas.