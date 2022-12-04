P. J. Carlesimo and Elise Woodward recap Washington’s seventh straight home win vs. Colorado

BamaInsider

Nick Saban is on the campaign trail ahead of Sunday’s College Football Playoff selection show. No. 6 Alabama entered the weekend needing a bit of help to move into one of the four playoff positions. The Crimson Tide might have received that as No. 4 Southern California was blown out by No. 11 Utah in Friday’s Pac-12 Championship Game before No. 3 TCU suffered an overtime loss to No. 10 Kansas State in Saturday’s Big 12 Championship Game.