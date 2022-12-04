P. J. Carlesimo and Elise Woodward recap Washington’s seventh straight home win vs. Colorado
Pac-12 Networks' P. J. Carlesimo and Elise Woodward recap Washington men's basketball victory over Colorado on Sunday, Dec. 4 in Seattle.