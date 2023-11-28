P-G's Karly VanDerWerff, Wagner's Macy Koupal earn Class A volleyball first-team all-state honors

Nov. 28—PLATTE, S.D. — A pair of area talents were first-team Class A volleyball honorees, as Platte-Geddes' Karly VanDerWerff and Wagner's Macy Koupal made the seven-person top honor team, as selected by the South Dakota Volleyball Coaches Association.

As the leading attacker for the Black Panthers, who finished sixth at the state tournament, VanDerWerff finished her senior season with 455 kills, 79 blocks, 62 service aces and 393 digs. The middle/right-side hitter, who is committed to Dakota Wesleyan for college volleyball, earned her third-straight all-state selection, following a Class B first-team selection in 2021 and Class A second-team recognition in 2022. Over her final three varsity seasons, VanDerWerff accumulated 1,495 kills, 206 blocks, 187 aces and 1,277 digs, as the Black Panthers went 93-23 as a team.

"Karly is a competitor. Being a two-time all-state player didn't just happen, she works for it. She is constantly demanding more for herself and her teammates," said P-G coach Katie Hunhoff. "She wants the ball in those close game situations and isn't scared of the pressure."

Koupal put up 946 set assists — her third-straight season with more than 900 assists — along with 282 digs, 80 kills, 67 aces and 42 blocks, helping the Red Raiders to a seventh-place state tournament finish and earning her first all-state recognition. During her high school career, Koupal posted 3,320 assists and 980 digs, and Wagner went 87-21 over the past three seasons. Koupal intends to play college basketball at Dordt University.

"Macy is an outstanding leader and leads by example," said Wagner coach Stacey Knebel. "She has such great court sense and knows where to put the ball in tight matches. She has been a great role model for our upcoming players and we will miss her."

Rounding out the Class A first team was Sioux Falls Christian's Addisen Barber and Sidney Oostra, Elkton-Lake Benton's Tevan Erickson, Madison's Audrey Nelson and Dell Rapids' Sophi Randall.

Barber, a junior setter, recorded 1,053 assists — the most of the four first team setters — with 195 digs and 51 aces this season. Facilitating the Chargers' championship offense, Barber jumped to the first team from honorable mention in 2022. Oostra, a senior outside hitter, also landed on the first team with 364 kills, 45 blocks and 303 digs, as Sioux Falls Christian won its seventh-straight state title.

Making a second-straight appearance on the top honor squad, Erickson had 847 assists, 56 aces and 443 digs for ELB. The senior setter finished her career with three all-state nods, having also been a second-team selection in 2021.

Another three-time honoree, Nelson, a senior middle hitter, returns to the first team (also 2021) after a second-team nod last season. A University of South Dakota volleyball signee, Nelson powered Madison with 465 kills, 104 blocks and 284 digs.

Randall, a junior setter, was a key contributor in guiding Dell Rapids back to the state tournament for the first time in nearly 40 years. The University of Illinois volleyball pledge posted 922 assists, 219 digs, 53 aces, 57 blocks and 126 kills this season.

The Class A second-team selections included Dell Rapids freshman outside hitter Madelynn Henry, Lennox senior outside hitter Dani Highum, Rapid City Christian sophomore outside hitter/setter Faith King, Miller sophomore libero Jolie Palmer and Belle Fourche senior outside hitter Mataya Ward, who was a first-team pick last season and honorable mention in 2021.

Honorable mention selections in Class A were Estelline-Hendricks' Kenzy Beare, Rapid CIty Christian's Ana Egge, Mobridge-Pollock's Charley Henderson, Elk Point-Jefferson's Bentlee Kollbaum, Sioux Falls Christian's Lavin Maddox and Canton's Macy Plucker.