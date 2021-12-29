P Andy Lee activated from COVID list; Tanner Vallejo, Zeke Turner designated to return from IR

The Arizona Cardinals announced some roster moves on Wednesday. The first is fantastic news.

Punter Andy Lee, who missed the game against the Indianapolis Colts when he tested positive for COVID-19, was activated from the list and reinstated to the active roster. Punter Ryan Winslow, signed to the practice squad last week and elevated to play in the game, was released.

Lee’s return will be huge for the kicking game. Kicker Matt Prater missed two field goals and an extra point on Saturday, partly because of issues with the hold.

Prater has missed seven field goals and two extra points all season. Four of the missed field goals and both missed extra points were when he was missing either long snapper Aaron Brewer or Lee as the holder.

The Cardinals also designated linebackers Tanner Vallejo and Zeke Turner from injured reserve.

Turner has been out since Week 5 with a shoulder injury. He is an ace on special teams.

Vallejo has been out since Week 10 with a knee injury. He had replaced rookie Zaven Collins in the starting lineup before he got hurt.

They now can return to practice and must be activated from IR within 21 days or revert to IR for the rest of the season.

