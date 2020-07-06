Touring Golfer Ho-sung Choi Commits Most Embarrassing Mistake A Pro Can Make

Even the pros have to remember to keep their eye on the ball.

Golfer Ho-sung Choi completely whiffed his drive during a Korean tour event over the weekend, Golf Digest reported.

You might see this kind of blunder at a public golf course, but in a professional tournament? The total miss was even more spectacular than the shanks and slices that complete duffers commonly commit.

Choi unleashed his mighty swing and miss at the Korea Professional Golf Tour’s Busan Gyeongnam Open at Aramir Country Club in South Korea on Saturday. He finished in 39th place. The whiff cost him a stroke.

He was ranked 223rd in the world ― but perhaps first in the heart of anyone who has struggled with this difficult game.

The Golf Channel reported that in his last tournament, the SMBC Singapore Open in January, Choi let go of his club on his wild follow-through and it struck another golfer.

At least he hit something.

Hosung Choi resurfaces... and this isn’t great! pic.twitter.com/TTR0pK3Zxl — Josh Berhow (@Josh_Berhow) January 17, 2020

Choi played in three PGA Tour events last year, failing to make the cut in each.

