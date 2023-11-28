Ozzy Osbourne thinks he’s got ‘at best 10 years left’ in honest interview about his health

Ozzy Osbourne has spoken candidly about his ailing health, admitting he thinks he has “at best 10 years left”.

The Crazy Train hit-maker, 74, has had more than his fair share of medical woes, including being diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease in 2003.

He has been left “virtually crippled” after undergoing multiple surgeries on his spine following a fall in 2019, with doctors later finding a tumour.

Last year, he also underwent “life-altering” surgery to remove and realign a series of pins in his neck and back from a 2003 quad biking accident.

While the legendary rocker says he’s not up for living “a long, painful and miserable existence”, the constant reports of him “facing his last battle p****s him off”.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone UK, he explained: “I don't fear dying, but I don’t want to have a long, painful and miserable existence. I like the idea that if you have a terminal illness, you can go to a place in Switzerland and get it done quickly. I saw my father die of cancer.

“But look, I said to Sharon that I’d smoked a joint recently and she said, ‘What are you doing that for? It’ll f***ing kill you!’ I said, ‘How long do you want me to f***ing live for?!’ At best, I've got 10 years left and when you’re older, time picks up speed. Me and Sharon had our 41st wedding anniversary recently, and that’s just unbelievable to me!”

Ozzy, who originally shot to fame as the frontman of band Black Sabbath in the 1970s, also reflected on the effect undergoing multiple surgeries had had on his body, including being forced to walk with a cane.

“It's really knocked me about. The second surgery went drastically wrong and virtually left me crippled,” he told the publication.

Adding: “I thought I'd be up and running after the second and third, but with the last one they put a f***ing rod in my spine. They found a tumour in one of the vertebrae, so they had to dig all that out too. It's pretty rough, man, and my balance is all f****d up."