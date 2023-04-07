Ozzie Guillen says the White Sox had the Astros signs in 2005 World Series

Ozzie Guillen says White Sox had Astros' signs in '05 World Series originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Ozzie Guillen was armed and ready for the 2005 World Series. According to the acclaimed White Sox manager, the Sox had the Houston Astros stealing signs in the '05 series.

"We had their signs," Guillen said on NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox Postgame Live show. "He said 'You know what? They have our signs' I said 'Yes, we do.' We have their signs.'"

How'd the White Sox acquire their signs?

"We're genius, bro. We are genius. We don't need computers," Guillen said.

Guillen hilariously referred to the Astros cheating scandal from the 2017 season, when the Astros were caught stealing signs electronically from their opponents. MLB docked the Astros $5 million and first- and second-round draft picks for the scandal.

Since losing the '05 series to the White Sox, the Astros have made four World Series and won two in 2017 and 2022.

