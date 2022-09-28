Ozzie Guillen recalls amusing White Sox Manny Ramirez story

Ozzie recounts amusing Manny Ramirez story: ‘Papi, I’m done’ originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Manny Ramírez era on the South Side was pretty forgettable, but one moment is hard to forget for former White Sox manager and current NBC Sports Chicago analyst Ozzie Guillen.

Tuesday’s edition of “White Sox Postgame Live” included a segment, “Storytime with Ozzie,” where Guillen recounted several stories from his life in baseball.

Guillen recalled a moment from the end of the 2010 season. The White Sox, who finished second to the Twins in the AL Central at 88-74, had a handful of games remaining and had been eliminated from playoff contention.

Guillen held a meeting with the players thanking them for their efforts and laid out some expectations for the final stretch.

Said Guillen: "I say, ‘By the way, I’m going to make the lineup every night. If you’re not ready to play and compete every night, let me know. Because if you don’t run the bases, if you don’t swing the bat the way you should, you don’t want to be embarrassed in front of everyone. I expect everybody to go out there the same way like we were still in contention.’”

The White Sox picked up Ramírez on waivers late that August after the Dodgers designated him for assignment. Shortly after Guillen left that end-of-season meeting, he was greeted by the 12-time All-Star slugger.

“I remember. I can hear him," said Guillen, then recalling his back and forth with Ramírez:

Ramirez: "Papi, I’m done."

Guillen: "What?"

Ramírez: "I’m done. It’s over for me."

Guillen: "Manny, you only played five games for us, man. Come on."

Ramírez played 24 games with the Sox that season, hitting .261/.420/.319 in 88 plate appearances. Two of his 18 hits went for extra bases (one double, one home run).

The Sox wrapped up the 2010 season on Oct. 3. Ramírez last played Sept. 29.

"But I respect Manny saying that’s it," Guillen told Chuck Garfien. "Because I’d rather have Manny say the truth and bench him than nobody say anything.”

Story continues

Garfien asked if Ramírez was more done with that season for mental or physical reasons.

“I think he was done before we got him,” Guillen deadpanned.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!