Ozzie Guillen to Adam Eaton amid beef with Todd Frazier: 'Nobody liked you in a White Sox uniform'

The ongoing drama involving former White Sox teammates Adam Eaton and Todd Frazier continues to captivate the baseball world.

And now Ozzie Guillen has weighed in.

Let's run this back to Monday night, when Eaton and Frazier - now NL East division rivals playing for the Washington Nationals and New York Mets, respectively - got into an on-field chirp fest. It wasn't the first one of those they've gotten into since heading east, either.

Eaton was dealt after the 2016 season in exchange for Lucas Giolito, Reynaldo Lopez and Dane Dunning. Frazier was traded to the New York Yankees in the middle of the 2017 season and then signed with the Mets ahead of the 2018 campaign. So they were only teammates for a year, but they didn't seem to get along then, either, leading to what several have reported as a fight between the two that ended with Eaton's locker moving to a far-off corner of the White Sox clubhouse.

Though they talked without tempers flaring prior to Tuesday night's game in Washington, it doesn't seem that absence has made their hearts grow fonder. After Monday's on-field incident, Eaton said this:

Eaton begs to differ:



*deep breath*



"I don't know what the deal is"



"He's always yelling across the infield at me, he's making a habit of it"



"I'm a 30 year old man with 2 kids, I got a mortgage and everything...I try to stay patient with the childishness" pic.twitter.com/8f4eawavqB















— SNY (@SNYtv) May 21, 2019

Then Frazier responded like this:

Todd Frazier shoots back at Adam Eaton, alluding to something he did while the two were teammates with the Chicago White Sox.



"Pay off your mortgage, I don't know what to tell you" pic.twitter.com/kfli8cnWb6



— SNY (@SNYtv) May 21, 2019

Then Eaton retorted like this:

"He's like an old girlfriend"



Adam Eaton says he's surprised Todd Frazier started a feud with him: pic.twitter.com/BPPkHM81yj



— SNY (@SNYtv) May 21, 2019

Meanwhile, back in Chicago, the fact that this started with the White Sox made it a topic of White Sox conversation, and Guillen, in his role as NBC Sports Chicago analyst, presented Eaton with a hard truth.

"I can say one thing about it: Eaton, nobody liked you in a White Sox uniform, in the clubhouse. OK?" Guillen said on Tuesday night. "That's what I know. I'm just being honest."

Ouch. Here's the full clip:

.@OzzieGuillen on the Frazier vs. Eaton soap opera 👀 pic.twitter.com/4htPcmrQEm — NBC Sports Chicago (@NBCSChicago) May 22, 2019

This latest drama has allowed for reflections on how Eaton and Frazier's feud played a role in a clubhouse that experienced more than its fair share of undesirable incidents - including the Drake La Roche saga and Chris Sale cutting up throwback jerseys - and helped lead to the White Sox current rebuilding project. (Hey, that's a good idea for a White Sox Talk Podcast!)

But everyone's talking about this NL East feud that has roots on the South Side. It's only fitting a South Side staple like Guillen would have his own take.

