Ozzie Guillén trolls Cubs after Marlins win NL Wild Card Series

Ozzie trolls Cubs after Marlins win NL Wild Card Series originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Ozzie Guillén is familiar with celebrating a postseason victory at Wrigley Field.

Before he was manager of the White Sox, Guillén was the Marlins third-base coach during their 2003 championship season. That team, you'll remember, beat the Cubs in seven games in the NLCS.

Well, 17 years later, the Marlins won a postseason series on the Cubs' home turf again, and Guillén didn't pass up the chance to poke fun at the North Siders. From his Instagram account:

Guillén, who also managed the Marlins in 2012, was hired to be the South Siders' manager entering 2004. After being part of the crosstown rivalry for years, you knew he wasn't going to pass up an opportunity like this, at the Cubs' expense.