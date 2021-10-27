Ozzie Albies wins free Taco Bell tacos for everyone with first stolen base of 2021 World Series

Well, that didn't take long. Only three batters into the 2021 World Series and America has already won free tacos.

Ozzie Albies of the Atlanta Braves used his speed to beat out an infield single in the top of the first inning of Game 1 against the Houston Astros, then promptly stole second base to activate Taco Bell's nationwide "Steal a base, steal a taco" promotion.

This year, Taco Bell is partnering with the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York, to display the base Albies stole in a special "Your Team Today" exhibit.

The fast-food restaurant's popular promotion is now in its 10th year of offering a free taco to everyone in America if a player steals a base in the World Series.

Outfielder Jacoby Ellsbury of the Boston Red Sox was the first "Taco Hero" with a steal of second base in Game 2 of the 2007 World Series against the Colorado Rockies. And last season, the Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts became the first two-time honoree with his heroics in the fifth inning of Game 1 vs. the Tampa Bay Rays.

The free Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Tacos will be available nationwide on Thursday, November 4.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ozzie Albies wins free Taco Bell for everyone with World Series steal