Ozuna hits grand slam, Braves beat Nats in Fried's return

  • Atlanta Braves' Marcell Ozuna celebrates as he runs the bases on a grand slam during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
    1/7

    Braves Nationals Baseball

    Atlanta Braves' Marcell Ozuna celebrates as he runs the bases on a grand slam during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
  • Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried throws during the first inning of the teams baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
    2/7

    Braves Nationals Baseball

    Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried throws during the first inning of the teams baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
  • Atlanta Braves' Marcell Ozuna celebrates his grand slam with first base coach Eric Young Sr. during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
    3/7

    Braves Nationals Baseball

    Atlanta Braves' Marcell Ozuna celebrates his grand slam with first base coach Eric Young Sr. during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Atlanta Braves' Marcell Ozuna hits a grand slam during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
    4/7

    Braves Nationals Baseball

    Atlanta Braves' Marcell Ozuna hits a grand slam during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
  • Washington Nationals starting pitcher Erick Fedde watches a throw during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Atlanta Braves at Nationals Park, Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
    5/7

    Braves Nationals Baseball

    Washington Nationals starting pitcher Erick Fedde watches a throw during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Atlanta Braves at Nationals Park, Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
  • Washington Nationals shortstop Trea Turner breaks his bat as he hits into a double play during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Atlanta Braves at Nationals Park, Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
    6/7

    Braves Nationals Baseball

    Washington Nationals shortstop Trea Turner breaks his bat as he hits into a double play during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Atlanta Braves at Nationals Park, Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Washington Nationals pitcher Kyle Finnegan throws during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Atlanta Braves at Nationals Park, Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
    7/7

    Braves Nationals Baseball

    Washington Nationals pitcher Kyle Finnegan throws during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Atlanta Braves at Nationals Park, Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Atlanta Braves' Marcell Ozuna celebrates as he runs the bases on a grand slam during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried throws during the first inning of the teams baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Atlanta Braves' Marcell Ozuna celebrates his grand slam with first base coach Eric Young Sr. during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Atlanta Braves' Marcell Ozuna hits a grand slam during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Washington Nationals starting pitcher Erick Fedde watches a throw during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Atlanta Braves at Nationals Park, Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Washington Nationals shortstop Trea Turner breaks his bat as he hits into a double play during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Atlanta Braves at Nationals Park, Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Washington Nationals pitcher Kyle Finnegan throws during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Atlanta Braves at Nationals Park, Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
BEN NUCKOLS
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — For the second time in two nights, the Washington Nationals walked Atlanta's Freddie Freeman intentionally to load the bases for Marcell Ozuna. This time, the slumping slugger made them pay.

Ozuna hit Atlanta's third grand slam in four games, Max Fried pitched five strong innings in his return from the injured list, and the Braves beat the Nationals 5-3 on Wednesday night.

“I start laughing,” Ozuna said of the walk to Freeman, “and then looking up, a little prayer like, ‘God, please give me the opportunity to get a base hit.’”

Ozuna, who popped out with the bases full on Tuesday and came in batting .195, did better than that, sending a first-pitch cutter from Erick Fedde (2-3) into the first row of bleachers in right-center to put Atlanta ahead 4-0 in the third inning. He savored the slump-busting slam with a colorful home run trot, dancing as he rounded second and pointing to the sky twice — once at a full stop.

“Ozuna coming up in that situation and especially hitting the ball the other way the way he did, that looked a lot like what he was doing last year,” Fried said.

Fried (1-1) allowed one run and four hits, struck out six and walked one, lowering his ERA from 11.45 to 8.44. He had been sidelined since April 14 with a strained right hamstring.

“That's as good as his stuff's been all year,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “The breaking ball, sinker had good life, the fastball was coming out of his hand really good. It just looked more like Max tonight.”

Rookie William Contreras hit his first career homer for the Braves in his third start since replacing the injured Travis d'Arnaud at catcher.

By taking the first two games of this series, the Braves have won seven of nine at Washington dating to last season, when they won their third straight NL East title.

Washington's Trea Turner hit his team-leading seventh homer, a two-run drive in the eighth inning off Josh Tomlin. A.J. Minter loaded the bases with two outs but got Victor Robles to pop out, and Will Smith worked the ninth for his sixth save in six opportunities.

Washington came in ranked 28th in the majors in runs per game at 3.52.

“I think we can perform a little better in all aspects. We haven't all clicked at the same time, but that's baseball,” Turner said. “I like that we battled. I like that we don't give up and we made it a game.”

Contreras singled leading off the third and advanced on a sacrifice bunt and a passed ball. Ronald Acuña Jr. walked and stole second on Fedde's first pitch to Freeman, leading to the intentional walk and setting up Ozuna.

His recent struggles aside, Ozuna's slam was hardly as surprising as those that preceded it for Atlanta — rookie Cristian Pache's first career homer in a loss to Toronto on Saturday night, and pitcher Huascar Ynoa going deep on Tuesday in Washington. The Braves hit grand slams in consecutive games for the first time since Eddie Pérez and Ryan Klesko did it on Sept. 16-17, 1997, according to Elias Sports.

Yan Gomes homered off Fried in the fourth.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Braves: Left-hander Sean Newcomb, who spent time on the injured list this season for an undisclosed reason, was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday night ahead of Fried's return to the roster. Snitker said Newcomb needed regular work to get back to the form he showed early in the season.

Nationals: Juan Soto, limited to pinch-hitting duty because of a left shoulder injury, grounded out leading off the ninth. ... Injured starter Stephen Strasburg (right shoulder) and reliever Wander Suero (left oblique) were both scheduled to throw simulated games on Thursday, manager Dave Martinez said.

CAN’T DO BETTER

Nationals reliever Kyle Finnegan struck out the side on nine pitches in the sixth, the fifth immaculate inning in franchise history and first since Strasburg on July 3, 2019.

VACCINATION UPDATE

Both managers said their clubs were nearing the 85% vaccination threshold for players and Tier 1 staff, which leads to the relaxation of some COVID-19 protocols, including mask requirements in dugouts and bullpens. Snitker said the Braves were eight or nine days away from hitting the number. Martinez said he's looking forward to not having to wear a mask in the dugout but said a few players “were still on the fence” about getting the vaccine. “They're asking questions about it, so that's good,” he added.

UP NEXT

Thursday's series finale is a matchup of lefties, with Atlanta's Drew Smyly (0-2, 8.05 ERA) opposing Jon Lester (0-0, 0.00), who is making his second start of the season.

___

Follow Ben Nuckols at https://twitter.com/APBenNuckols

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Recommended Stories

  • Odor put on IL by Yankees with sprained left knee

    Second baseman Rougned Odor was put on the 10-day injured list by the New York Yankees with a sprained left knee on Wednesday. Odor was hurt Tuesday night when his knee slammed into Houston catcher Martín Maldonado’s head as he reached the plate and scored in the sixth inning of New York's 7-3 win. Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Odor will be examined later Wednesday by head team physician Dr. Christopher Ahmad.

  • Two-way star: Braves' Ynoa hits slam, slams door on Nats

    The Braves may not have the next Shohei Ohtani on their hands, but for one night, Huascar Ynoa outdid even the majors' most potent two-way threat. Ynoa hit a grand slam and pitched seven stress-free innings, leading Atlanta to a 6-1 victory over the Washington Nationals on Tuesday night. “Truth be told, I've put a lot of work into my hitting,” Ynoa said through a translator.

  • Marcell Ozuna's grand slam

    Marcell Ozuna drives a grand slam to right field, giving the Braves a 4-0 lead in the 3rd inning

  • Rory McIlroy ‘very much against’ breakaway golf circuit

    The Northern Irishman said he had first been contacted about the idea in 2014.

  • CG: ATL@WSH - 5/5/21

    Condensed Game: Marcell Ozuna belted a grand slam and William Contreras smacked his first career home run to power the Braves to a 5-3 win

  • Braves pitcher Huascar Ynoa hits grand slam vs. Nationals

    This was not the ideal scenario for the Nationals.

  • Capela, Hawks pull away late to take 135-103 win over Suns

    ATLANTA (AP) The Atlanta Hawks are looking playoff ready, even when facing the team with the NBA's best record. Clint Capela scored 18 points to lead seven scorers in double figures and the Hawks pulled away late to overcome Devin Booker's 30 points and rout the Phoenix Suns 135-103 on Wednesday night. ''We definitely needed to bring the energy and intensity for 48 minutes playing against the best team in the league,'' said Danilo Gallinari, who had 16 points.

  • The NL East was supposed to be MLB's best division, but things have been ugly. What happened?

    A team-by-team look at what's gone wrong in the National League East – and if things can be turned around.

  • Atlanta officer involved in shooting death of Rayshard Brooks is reinstated

    City’s civil service board gives Garrett Rolfe his job backRolfe was charged with murder after shooting of Black man Officer Garrett Rolfe is seen with Rayshard Brooks on a screen grab taken from body-camera video provided by the Atlanta police department. Photograph: AP Garrett Rolfe, the Atlanta police officer who was fired after the shooting death of Rayshard Brooks, has been reinstated after appealing against his firing to the Atlanta Civil Service Board. The decision to reinstate Rolfe was delivered on Wednesday by the Atlanta Civil Service Board, which is the “official protector of the civil service system”, according to the City of Atlanta’s official website. The board’s sole purpose, according to the order that was released, “is to examine the issues of adverse employment action(s) in accordance with the Atlanta City ‘Code’”. The order also said that the board was not charged with determining or making reference to the criminality of Rolfe’s actions. To date, Rolfe has not been indicted. The board is composed of Atlanta citizens who are recommended by the mayor and confirmed by Atlanta’s city council. Rolfe, who was charged with murder following the shooting death of Brooks, shot him in the parking lot of a Wendy’s fast-food restaurant, just south of downtown Atlanta. He was fired on 13 June, a day after he and another police officer responded to complaints that Brooks had fallen asleep in his car in the drive-thru lane of the Wendy’s restaurant. Police body-camera video shows the 27-year-old Black man struggling with two white officers after they told him he had had too much to drink to be driving and tried to arrest him. Brooks grabbed a Taser from one of the officers and fled, firing it at Rolfe three times, according to the order released on Wednesday, as he ran. An autopsy found that Brooks was shot twice in the back. Officer Devin Brosnan, who responded to the scene with Rolfe, was charged with aggravated assault and violating his oath. Lawyers for both officers have said their clients acted appropriately, and they are free on bond. The former Fulton county district attorney Paul Howard, who lost his bid for re-election in November 2020, brought the original charges against Rolfe and Brosnan less than a week after the shooting. Fani Willis, who took office in January replacing Howard, has twice asked Georgia’s attorney general, Chris Carr, to reassign the case, saying actions by Howard made it inappropriate for her office to continue handling the case. Carr has refused, saying the potential problems she cited were specific to Howard, so the responsibility for the case remained with her office. Judge Christopher Brasher of Fulton county superior court last month asked Willis to provide evidence showing why she should not be involved by this past Monday so that he can make a decision on the matter. “Due to the City’s failure to comply with several provisions of the Code and the information received during witnesses’ testimony, the Board concludes the Appellant was not afforded his right to due process,” the board said in its decision, according to news outlets. “Therefore, the Board grants the Appeal of Garrett Rolfe and revokes his dismissal as an employee of the APD.” Also included in the order is the opinion of Sgt William Dean, an Atlanta police department veteran of 25 years currently assigned to APD’s advocacy unit of internal affairs. Dean testified that Rolfe’s dismissal “seemed rushed and sufficient time was not provided for the Appellant to submit a response”. The order also says Dean testified that due to heightened community concerns surrounding Brooks’ shooting, “the Appellant was told not to be inside the City limits for his own safety.”

  • Assist of the Night: Kelly Olynyk

    Assist of the Night: Kelly Olynyk - May 5, 2021

  • Red Sox' Chris Sale hits 'great milestone' in Tommy John rehab

    Chaim Bloom says that Chris Sale threw off the mound briefly for the first time since undergoing Tommy John surgery.

  • Sofia Kenin becomes first American to qualify for Olympics

    She is ranked fourth in the world in singles and is guaranteed to be one of the top four American women in the rankings after the French Open, when the teams will be set. Currently trailing her are Serena Williams, Jennifer Brady and Alison Riske. While Williams and Brady appear to be strong contenders to clinch a Tokyo berth, the fourth spot is up for grabs, with Riske, Madison Keys, Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff all in contention.

  • NBA roundup: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks edge Nets

    Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a season-high 49 points Sunday afternoon and outdueled Kevin Durant as the host Milwaukee Bucks edged the Brooklyn Nets, 117-114. Antetokounmpo, who missed Friday's game against the Chicago Bulls with an ankle injury, delivered the dunk that put the Bucks ahead for good with 7:57 left. The 49 points were the third-most of his career and his most since he scored 50 points against the Utah Jazz on Nov. 25, 2019.

  • New Zealand's Lee opts out of Tokyo Olympics

    Lee, who finished 27th at the 2016 Rio Olympics, is currently 192nd in the PGA Tour rankings and needs to finish within the top 125 by the end of August to retain his playing rights for next season. "After careful thought and much deliberation, New Zealand's Danny Lee has made the tough decision to make himself unavailable for selection for the Tokyo Olympic Games," a Golf New Zealand statement said.

  • Jiri Prochazka puts light heavyweights on notice with 10th straight KO

    After scoring one of the most remarkable knockouts in UFC history, he said there are “new skills, new things I need to learn.”

  • Luka Doncic on the edge of suspension after 2 more technicals bring total to 15

    Doncic will be automatically suspended if he picks up one more technical foul.

  • Former NASCAR driver Eric McClure dies at 42

    McClure made 288 Xfinity Series starts from 2003-16.

  • Soccer-Man United to punish fans who committed criminal acts in protests

    Manchester United will punish fans who committed criminal acts during the protests on Sunday which led to the Premier League game against Liverpool being postponed, the club said on Monday. United fans protesting against the club's American owners, the Glazer family, stormed into the stadium which was closed to fans due to COVID-19 restrictions. "The majority of our fans have and will condemn criminal damage, along with any violence towards club staff, police or other fans, and these now become a police matter," United said in a statement.

  • UFC Vegas 25 bonuses: Jiri Prochazka pockets extra $100,000

    Jiri Prochazka was the big winner when the UFC Vegas 25 bonuses were announced following Saturday night's fights at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Not only did Prochazka win his main event bout opposite Dominick Reyes, earning a light heavyweight title shot, he also won $100,000 in bonus money. Fight of the Night: Dominick Reyes vs. Jiri Prochazka The UFC Vegas 25 main event lasted less than 10 minutes, but it was packed with action. Yes, Prochazka got the victory with a stunning combination of elbows that ended with a spinning back elbow knockout, but that's not to discount Dominick Reyes's performance. Reyes had several moments throughout the fight that he stunned Prochazka, marking up the Czech fighter's face, and nearly finishing him with a guillotine choke. It's just that Prochazka wasn't to be denied, his creativity shining in the Octagon. UFC Vegas 25 bonuses: Fight of the Night – Dominick Reyes vs. Jiri Prochazka Performance of the Night: Jiri Prochazka Prochazka is a former Rizin FF light heavyweight champion, but it is his back-to-back knockouts of former title contenders Reyes and Volkan Oezdemir that put him next up for a shot at the UFC belt. Though he was rocked several times from punch combinations and another time from a brutal upkick, Prochazka kept plowing forward. After backing Reyes up to the fence, he unloaded with several elbows, culminating in a cutting right elbow that set up the spinning back elbow knockout. UFC Vegas 25 bonuses: Performance of the Night – Jiri Prochazka Performance of the Night: Giga Chikadze Featherweight Giga Chikadze has been stellar in his run up the UFC's 145-pound division, but scored his most impressive victory on Saturday night when he stopped Cub Swanson. It only took him 1:03 to find Swanson's liver with his patented Giga Kick. Though he had to follow up with a few punches to force the referee to stop the fight, the fight was really over when Chikadze landed the liver kick, which sent Swanson to his knees. UFC Vegas 25 bonuses: Performance of the Night – Giga Chikadze (Photos courtesy of UFC) Jon Jones disputes Dana White’s claim that he wanted $30 million to fight Ngannou UFC Vegas 25 bonuses Fight of the Night: Dominick Reyes vs. Jiri ProchazkaPerformance of the Night: Jiri ProchazkaPerformance of the Night: Giga Chikadze

  • Andy Ruiz Jr., Eddy Reynoso a winning combination as ex-champ outpoints Chris Arreola

    Yahoo Sports had it 115-112 for Ruiz, who won for the first time since that magical night in New York nearly two years ago when he stopped Joshua in a massive upset to claim the IBF, WBO and WBA heavyweight titles.