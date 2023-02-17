Oziyah Sellers shines for USC in victory over Cal

The USC Trojans did exactly what they were supposed to do against Cal and more. The Trojans bounced back from two losses last week and crushed the Golden Bears, 97-60, on Thursday night.

USC scored 50 points in the first half alone, just eight less than they scored in the entire game against Oregon State last Saturday.

One of the bright spots was freshman guard Oziyah Sellers. He finished the game with 11 points on 4-4 shooting from the field. He scored 8 points in the first half on 3-3 shooting to give USC a much-needed offensive boost.

This was also the most minutes Sellers has played all season long, and he left a mark on the entire roster. He was one of four Trojans to finish the game in double figures as a scorer.

With Joshua Morgan and Reese Dixon-Waters still on the sideline, the Trojans needed some help from the bench, and Sellers delivered.

Drew Peterson (30 points) and Boogie Ellis (22 points) led the way and almost outscored Cal on their own.

Nonetheless, with two ugly losses last week, it was refreshing to see the Trojans get some help from other reserves. They will need every bit of it when the Pac-12 Tournament arrives, and hopefully, the NCAA Tournament thereafter.

More 1932 Rose Bowl!

Former Tulane coach Bernie Bierman could be the greatest CFB coach no one knows about

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire