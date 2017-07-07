Ozil: 'Ice cold' Lacazette will be an Arsenal star

The Gunners midfielder has received top recommendations from friends about the club's new record signing

Arsenal star Mesut Ozil expects "ice cold" record signing Alexandre Lacazette to be a huge success for the Premier League club in his debut season.

France international Lacazette completed a move to north London this week for a fee believed to be £46 million.

The 26-year-old scored 37 times in all competitions for Lyon last season, including 28 in just 30 appearances in Ligue 1 - a tally bettered only by Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani.

Ozil is relishing the prospect of playing alongside Lacazette, whom he understands to be a fearsome striker from speaking to friends who follow French football.

"I'm really looking forward to it,” he told Arsenal's official website. "He's a very good striker who has scored many goals in Ligue 1, not just this season but in previous seasons, too. We're really happy to have such a class striker here with us.

"From what I've heard, he's meant to be very good, always hungry for goals and ice-cold when he gets into a scoring position. My friends who follow the French league know him well and have told me that I'll definitely have fun with him on the pitch.

"I hope that he'll be able to take us further with his goals. I'm sure he's happy to be here and to be able to play with us, and we're pleased to be able to assist him and help him to score as many goals as possible."

Arsene Wenger's side have been linked with a number of moves in the French transfer market this summer.

Goal understands that Monaco attacker Thomas Lemar was among the coach's top targets, but he would prefer to remain with the Ligue 1 champions, who reached the semi-finals of the Champions League last season.

Fellow Monaco forward Kylian Mbappe has also been linked with the Gunners, although Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid are leading the race to sign the teenage prodigy.

They signed left-back Sead Kolasinac, 24, on a free transfer at the start of the summer from Bundesliga club Schalke.