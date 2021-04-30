Ozark downs Carl Junction 9-3

Apr. 30—OZARK, Mo. — The Ozark baseball team bounced back from a tough loss against Joplin on Tuesday.

The Tigers exploded for 14 hits to earn a 9-3 triumph over Carl Junction on Thursday afternoon in a Central Ozark Conference tilt.

Ozark (8-11, 5-3 COC) pushed across four runs in the opening two frames before pulling away with four more tallies in the middle innings.

Of the Tigers' 14 hits, six went for extra bases. Devyn Wright led the way, going 3 for 4 with three runs and an RBI while Cooper Buvid had two doubles and an RBI.

Caleb Casto, Colton Casteel and Rhett Hayward each collected two hits and drove in a run.

Brody Baumann went the distance for Ozark, surrendering three runs on five hits. He punched out seven batters.

A solo home run by Carson Johnson, a Ottawa University signee, highlighted Carl Junction's (12-7, 3-3 COC) offense. His long ball led off the fifth inning

Alex Baker, who took the loss, had two hits and as many runs driven in.

The Bulldogs play a doubleheader in Springfield, starting with Catholic at 10 a.m. Saturday. Carl Junction then plays McDonald County at noon.