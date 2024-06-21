Oyegoke departs Brentford

Brentford B defender Daniel Oyegoke has departed the club and will join Hearts on a permanent transfer ahead of the 2024/25 season.

The 21-year-old leaves after three seasons at the club, having joined from Arsenal in 2021. He made 44 appearances for Neil MacFarlane’s B team, scoring twice.

Oyegoke played an important role in the 2022/23 campaign and was instrumental to Brentford B’s Premier League Cup triumph. He started five games across the campaign, including the 2-1 win over Blackburn in the final.

The England youth international enjoyed a positive loan spell with Sky Bet League Two side Bradford City last term.

Oyegoke featured 28 times for the Bantams as the side finished ninth, missing out on the play-offs by just two points.

“I would like to wish Daniel all the very best in the next step of his career,” said MacFarlane.

“He played a prominent part in us winning the Premier League Cup and has developed into a really good young player whilst spending the last few years with us in between some loan spells.

"He was also part of the England Under-20s that won the Euros whilst with us.

"Having played for Hearts myself I know how great a club it is and how big a challenge it will be, but I feel Daniel is ready for such an exciting next step.”