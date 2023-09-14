Oxnard resident Ricardo Quiroz looking to show he is a contender in the ring

Ricardo Quiroz is a firm believer in second chances.

A win over a top prospect could put Quiroz back on the path towards becoming a contender at 140 pounds.

The Oxnard resident will face unbeaten Delonte Johnson on Friday night at the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas. The eight-round bout will be part of the Top Rank undercard that will stream live on ESPN+ at 3:30 p.m.

In his last bout on April 21, Quiroz knocked out Gabriel Smith in the opening round at the Chumash Casino Resort in Santa Ynez. The win came 20 days after the Quiroz lost by unanimous decision to unbeaten Rohan Polanco.

The 2015 Hueneme High graduate (13-2, 7 knockouts) understands what an impressive win would do for his career. Quiroz has had a long training camp and is confident going into Friday’s fight.

“My preparation went great,” Quiroz said on Thursday. “We trained hard. I was focused on the game plan and we’re looking to execute that.”

Johnson (9-0, 5 KOs) is one of Top Rank’s top prospects. The Cleveland, Ohio, resident defeated once-beaten Jonathan Montrel by decision over eight one-sided rounds in his last bout on July 1.

The 26-year-old Quiroz is the underdog but confident he can win.

“We know he’s a good prospect,” said Quiroz, who has sparred the likes of world titleholders and contenders over the last couple of years. “We also know we can beat him.”

Quiroz says he has learned from the Polanco fight and has made necessary adjustments.

“Unfortunately, (the Polanco fight) was a really bad performance on my part,” said Quiroz. “This time around, we did everything we had to do to come in great shape, mentally and physically. This will be the difference (Friday).”

Also on the card, Emiliano Vargas (6-0, 5 KOs), the son of former world junior middleweight champion Fernando Vargas, will face Spain’s Alejandro Guardado (5-0, KO) in a six-round bout.

The Vargas-Guardado will open the ESPN telecast at 7 p.m., which will be headlined by the IBF world featherweight title fight between titleholder Luis Alberto Lopez (28-2, 16 KOs) of Mexico and Glendora’s Joet Gonzalez (26-3, 15 KOs).

The 19-year-old Vargas is promoted by Top Rank. He was born in Oxnard and now lives in Las Vegas with older brothers, Fernando Vargas Jr., and Amado.

Weekend fight cards

Unbeaten junior featherweight Rafael Pedroza (15-0, 11 KOs) of Panama will square off against Ramon Cardenas (22-1, 11 KOs) at the Boeing Center at Tech Port in Cardenas’ hometown of San Antonio on Friday. The Pedroza-Cardenas fight will headline the three-bout ShoBox card on Showtime at 6:30 p.m.

Lightweight contender William Zepeda (28-0, 24 KOs) of Mexico will face San Diego resident and former world title challenger Mercito Gesta (34-3-3, 17 KOs) in a 12-round bout at the Commerce Casino on Saturday. The fight will headline a four-bout stream on DAZN at 5 p.m.

Francisco A. Salazar covers boxing for The Star. He also covers boxing for Ring Magazine and Boxingscene. He can be reached on Twitter at FSalazarBoxing.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Oxnard resident Quiroz looking to show he is a contender in the ring