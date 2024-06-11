Oxford sign Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Vaulks

Will Vaulks scored twice in 91 appearances for Sheffield Wednesday in all competitions [Getty Images]

Oxford United have signed Wales midfielder Will Vaulks after he rejected a new deal at Sheffield Wednesday.

The 30-year-old, who has won seven Wales caps, has signed what Oxford describe as a "long-term contract".

Vaulks has played 77 league games since moving to Hillsborough two years ago from Cardiff City.

He helped the Owls win the League One play-off final last year and has played almost 500 games in a career that has seen him play in England, Scotland and Wales.

"Will brings a level of quality and experience to the squad which will be crucial as we embark on a new challenge in the Championship," head coach Des Buckingham told the club website.

“He knows what it takes to be successful at this level, and on the international stage, and his leadership qualities will be a key component for the new season.

“Ultimately, Will brings real quality to us on the pitch, and he will be an important player in our midfield going forward.”

Vaulks is Oxford's first signing of the summer.