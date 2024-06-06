Oxford principal Heath Harmon named AHSAA Executive Director

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — After a nearly two month search, Oxford principal Heath Harmon was named the Executive Director of the Alabama High School Athletic Association. The move was approved at the AHSAA’s Central Board meeting in Montgomery on Thursday.

Harmon takes over the AHSAA after serving as the principal at Oxford since 2017. He is a graduate of Jacksonville State University and began his time in education as an assistant football coach. Harmon has more than a decade of experience as a head football coach — with stops White Plains, Andalusia, Munford and Cordova.

As we reported earlier this week, the AHSAA narrowed their search to Harmon and former Wichita State University athletic director Darron Boatright. Sources told WKRG Sports Simone Eli that about a dozen people applied for the job and five were interviewed by members of the AHSAA’s central board.

Harmon is set to be introduced at a press conference this afternoon in Montgomery. He takes the reigns at a crucial time in high school athletics nationwide — with more than half the country passing policies for high school student-athletes to profit from their name, image and likeness. Alabama, Texas and Mississippi are among the major states that have not approved NIL at the high school level. While just this week, Florida joined Georgia, Tennessee, and Louisiana in voting to allow NIL for prep athletes.

Additionally, Harmon will be tasked with the growing concern statewide regarding ‘transfer-portal’ type activity going unregulated by the AHSAA. Several Mobile-area football coaches discussed the topic last summer during high school football media days.

Harmon is the fifth executive director in AHSAA history, he replaces Alvin Briggs who held the position for the previous three years. Briggs announced his retirement in April.

At April’s board meeting, Terry Curtis was elected as the next president of the AHSAA’s Central Board of Control. The longtime board member and UMS-Wright head football coach will take over the position on July 1st. News 5 Sports spoke with Curtis in April about the importance of the executive director hire.

“It is a tough job, especially where we are now in high school athletics with NIL and transfers and it is not going away,” said Curtis.

This story will be updated.

