MLB moving All-Star Game out of Atlanta in wake of Georgia's recent voting legislation

Oxford manager calls police after alleging Sunderland coach 'headbutted' goalkeeper

Marcus Parekh
·3 min read
Karl Robinson was also set to the stands in the second half in what was a fiery game on Wearside - Ian Horrocks /Sunderland AFC

Oxford United manager Karl Robinson has called the police, alleging that a member of Sunderland’s staff headbutted his goalkeeper Jack Stevens in the tunnel at half-time of their fiercely contested match at the Stadium of Light.

Robinson claimed that a “massive brawl” took place and attacked Sunderland manager Lee Johnson and his staff for their behaviour, though the exact nature of what took place remains unclear.

Robinson said: “It wasn't alleging. My goalkeeper, he was headbutted at half time, there was a massive brawl in there. We have asked the police to come. Their players have seen it, our players have seen it. My player certainly felt it.”

“But for some unknown reason there is no footage. Ironic here, isn't it? They've had documentary cameras everywhere in the last few years. We will let the police deal with it. They have no cameras in the tunnel but their player saw it. Our goalkeeper will make a charge at the end of the game.”

“I am furious. So many things I could say. We have to keep our dignity.”

Johnson responded to Robinson’s comments, saying “He’s [Robinson] got to be careful, I’ll tell you that. There are always two sides to any story. Let me tell you, there was a lot of Oxford staff that didn’t come out of it smelling of roses, let’s just say that.”

“I didn’t see what happened at half-time. I was in the toilet, waiting for the boys in the dressing room wondering where everybody was. It was probably a good thing because I would have been like Scrappy Doo in there. Look, it happens all the time, especially in a condensed area. It was handbags a lot of it.”

“For me, it’s a man’s game and we’ll crack on. It’s up to anybody else what they do, but I would be careful throwing out some of the things that I’ve heard.”

There were also reports of an altercation after the match involving both sets of players, with Johnson claiming: “It happened at the end as well, which is not ideal, and I think that one was provoked, to be honest with you.”

The verbal jousting came in the wake of a tempestuous match in which Sunderland ran out eventual 3-1 winners against 10-man Oxford.

Robinson himself was sent to the stands after furiously protesting Sunderland’s second goal that came from a quick free-kick when an Oxford player was down injured. Aiden McGeady tapped home from that free-kick, but Robinson felt aggrieved that his side were unable to defend at full strength.

Sunderland captain Max Power scored a third in extra time to put the game to bed and proceeded to run half the length of the pitch to knee-slide and celebrate vigorously in front of the Oxford bench.

The result leaves Oxford four points adrift of the playoff spots while Sunderland are third, two points behind Peterborough but with a game in hand.

The Telegraph has contacted both clubs for comment. Oxford United declined to provide a statement, while Sunderland did not respond to multiple requests. Northumbria Police also could not be reached to confirm if they have received a complaint.

  • Barty and Andreescu set up first career meeting in Miami final

    World number one Ash Barty and former U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu completed contrasting semi-final victories in the Miami Open, setting up a mouth-watering first career meeting between the Grand Slam winners in Saturday's final. Australian Barty spent the last year at home because of the COVID-19 pandemic and Miami is her first tournament abroad since February 2020. Andreescu also returned to action after a 15-month injury layoff at the Australian Open in February, but after playing a follow-up event in Melbourne she had to withdraw from tournaments in Adelaide, Doha and Dubai with a leg issue.

  • Bears GM confirms what fans feared most: Andy Dalton is team's starting QB

    The Bears liked what they saw in Andy Dalton.

  • Jon Jones expects ‘stubborn’ UFC, Dana White to meet demands, set up ‘scary’ Francis Ngannou fight

    "I've got nothing to lose being in the position that I'm in right now. I don't want to fight soon."

  • Dustin Poirier signs contract for UFC 264 trilogy fight vs. Conor McGregor

    The expected trilogy fight between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor appears to be at least halfway home.

  • Nneka Ogwumike: Draymond Green's WNBA equal pay comments based on 'miseducation'

    Ogwumike said she wants to continue the discussion with Green to figure out how to move forward.

  • Astros loudly booed by fans on opening day, one year later than expected

    A's fans banged trash cans and cheered HBPs in the Astros' opener.

  • Reports: Dustin Poirier signs agreement for third bout with Conor McGregor in July

    Though Conor McGregor still needs to sign the deal, the third fight between the two is expected to take place in July.

  • Report: Isaiah Thomas signing 10-day deal with New Orleans Pelicans

    Isaiah Thomas was waived last season after the Wizards traded him, and hasn't played since.

  • Justin Rose interview: 'Golf's distance obsession will shorten careers'

    As that fabled 17-year-old amateur who finished fourth at The Open, it is fair to say that Justin Rose knows a bit about youth golf and turning prodigy into glory and that is why he is the perfect champion to headline the Telegraph Junior Golf Championship. It is also why the sport and its wannabes should listen when he warns about the current obsession with power. Rose goes into next week's Masters acutely aware that there is a burgeoning and bludgeoning revolution taking place as the young guns storm the elite. Bryson DeChambeau is at its vanguard and the reigning US Open will once again arrive in Georgia attempting to reduce Amen Corner to a few “Hail Marys!”. The bombs of DeChambeau and the likes of Matthew Wolff and Cameron Champ will no doubt explode into the headlines and catch the attention of juniors with their sights set on an eye-stretching future. But Rose would like to ask them a few questions. “Is it the short term or the long term that they are thinking of when it comes to their time as a professional?” he says. “Because with some of these swings nowadays, I’m not sure it can be both.” Those lucky ones who qualify for the finals of the Justin Rose Telegraph Junior Golf Championship at Walton Heath in October will get to meet the former world No 1 in person and benefit from his major-winning experience. “I will certainly advise caution if they are dead set on emulating what they see on TV, with these 200mph ball speeds and 400-yard drives” he says. “Because we are dealing with a lot of unknowns and we don’t know yet the toll this will take on the body. The more force we generate, the more force the body has to absorb. The torque is incredible. “If you look at my generation — say me, Adam Scott and Sergio [Garcia] — we are probably the first wave that’s grown up with the fitness and physio side and I kind of feel we're in the sweet spot, the way we approached the game in the last 20 years, focusing on our mobility and flexibility and looking at the big picture. And I think our best golf could well be in front of us, as weird as that is to say with us all in our 40s. “Whereas I feel like that the generation coming up behind us is pushing the limit much harder than than we did from a physical point of view and even though science is improving and we are understanding more and more about the body, eventually those aggressive motions have to take their impact. "If it carries on like this and if everyone coming out here is looking for the power game, then maybe careers will get shorter and there won’t be players in their 40s still able to compete at the top of the sport. “Apart from the physical issues that might be suffered, I think that would be a huge shame. Watching Westy [Lee Westwood] and Bryson going at it at Bay Hill [last month] was great because you had a 48-year-old taking on a 27-year-old. That sort of battle between the generations is unique to golf. “Westy and what he has done in the last year and a half is a huge inspiration. It’s a great part of what I love about golf. Lee is playing with wisdom and experience and gratitude. They are powerful words, but there is something so noble about it. That longevity and endless hunger should be celebrated and it is. That is my concern with this drive for length — the professional male game could lose all that.”

  • The good news for the league’s worst teams

    HoopsHype breaks down the positive takeaways for the NBA's worst teams of the 2020-21 season.

  • Colby Covington preparing as if he’s the backup for Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal at UFC 261

    Colby Covington is ready to step in if anything happens in the UFC 261 welterweight title fight between Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal.

  • Scott Coker Q&A: Bellator 255, rankings launch, ‘MVP,’ Megan Anderson, Tyron Woodley, more

    Scott Coker discusses everything from free agents to fighter pay to where 'MVP' is.

  • Bautista Agut ousts Medvedev to guarantee new ATP Masters champion

    Four of the top six on the men's tour have skipped Miami, and with the exit of the Russian top seed on Wednesday there are no players with a Masters 1000 title left in the draw. Medvedev, who replaced Rafa Nadal as No. 2 last month, went into the quarter-final with a 17-2 win-loss record for the season but had lost to the experienced Spaniard in their two previous career meetings.

  • Marvin Vettori vs. Kevin Holland set as new UFC on ABC 2 headliner

    Kevin Holland is stepping up on short notice again to fight Marvin Vettori at the UFC on ABC 2 headliner.

  • Ashleigh Barty storms into final at Miami Open

    Top-seeded Ashleigh Barty of Australia cruised into the Miami Open final with a 6-3, 6-3 win over fifth-seeded Elina Svitolina of Ukraine on Thursday. Barty, ranked No. 1 in the world, needed 89 minutes to dispatch her rival. The 2019 Miami Open champion won her 11th straight match at the event and improved to 12-2 in 2021.

  • Dan Moret vs. Goiti Yamauchi rounds out Bellator 256 main card

    The Bellator 256 main card lineup is set.

  • Remember Michelle Wie West? She's back

    A promising first day by the British and Irish contingent at the Ana Inspiration was overshadowed by the remarkable return of Michelle Wie West, the former girl wonder who has come back to competition following a two-year absence. Wie West famously tied for ninth at this event as a 13-year-old amateur and 18 years later, returning as a mother, the Hawaiian showed she still has the star appeal to light up the season’s first major. Nothing about her re-emergence at last week’s Kia Classic suggested she would feature on the Mission Hills leaderboard. She shot 81-74 and looked bereft at the scale of the challenge confronting her after maternity leave and an extremely close brush with retirement. But at the course that did so much to establish her as a prodigy, Wie West rolled back the years to post a two-under 70 to stand in the top 20, four off the pace set by Thailand’s Patty Tavatanakit. “I am just happy to see my name on the first page of the leaderboard,” Wie West said. “That's really special to me. Been a long time since I've seen that. I have a lot of great memories, my first one being 18 years ago.” Wie West — who finished runner-up at the Ana in 2014, the same year as she won her only major to date, the US Women’s Open — revealed how near she came to putting away her clubs for good. In 2018, she underwent wrist surgery, married the Golden State Warriors director of basketball operations Jonnie West — son of NBA legend Jerry West — and figured that a career which was ridiculously hyped to emulate that of Tiger Woods, but inevitably fell some way short had petered to its finish.

  • Notable Modified races at Martinsville: 1990s-present

    The last 30 years of Whelen Modified Tour action at Martinsville have provided short-track fans with all-time classics. Leading up to the Modified return to the track, here are selected some of the biggest and most important races in Martinsville history since 1990. 1992: Four for Fuller En route to the Tour championship that year, […]

  • After 'very good first step' at Martinsville test, officials to evaluate rain-tire viability for short tracks

    NASCAR’s feasibility test for wet-weather tires in a short-track setting went off as planned on a chilly Thursday at Martinsville Speedway, as drivers Chris Buescher and Kyle Larson made laps on the dampened paperclip layout. Words such as “positive” and “promising” were among the descriptors used by NASCAR’s Senior Vice President of Racing Innovation John […]

  • Hall of Fame coach Roy Williams retiring after 33-year run

    Roy Williams has a Hall of Fame resume filled with more than 900 wins and three national championships in a career leading two of of the most storied programs in college basketball. During a long, thoughtful news conference on the Smith Center court bearing his name, Williams described himself as a coach who was bothered by losses and by his own mistakes over the past two difficult seasons. One of those saw the only losing record of his career and the other, this season, saw Williams coaching a young group playing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.