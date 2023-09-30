Oxford City 1-2 Altrincham

Edward Jones hit Altrincham's late winner as Oxford City slipped to a third straight National League defeat.

Jake Cooper gave Alty an eight-minute lead, only for Nya Kirby to level for City two minutes after the break.

But Jones struck 10 minutes from time to earn Alty their third straight win and lift them to sixth in the table.

Oxford's third successive home game without a win leaves them 19th, having won just twice in 13 games in their first season at fifth-tier level.