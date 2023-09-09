Oxford City 5-2 Hartlepool United

Oxford City fought back from a half-time deficit to stun promotion-chasing Hartlepool with a 5-2 win in the National League.

Hartlepool boss John Askey had voiced his concerns over City's artificial surface in the build-up to Saturday's match and watched his side get blown away in the second half.

Goals by Joe Grey and Callum Cooke had Hartlepool ahead at the break, despite Oliver Sanderson scoring for hosts City.

Canice Carroll started the comeback with a 62nd-minute leveller, which sparked a period of three goals in seven minutes.

John Ashby put Ross Jenkins' National League new boys in front before substitute Pierre Fonkeu struck a brace to earn City a memorable second win since promotion.

Match report supplied by PA Media.