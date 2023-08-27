New Oxford has both sides of the ball humming in win over Bermudian Springs

With players from every decade of their program in attendance to celebrate 50 years of New Oxford football, the Colonials gave a glimpse of what their immediate future looks like.

Coach Jason Warner said before the season that the team's success would depend on what players meet the challenge of being new starters. If Saturday night is any indication, those new starters are up for the challenge.

"We know we're young, we're inexperienced," Warner said after his team defeated Bermudian Springs 35-7. "We have a lot of first-time varsity starters, including some sophomores. There are always things you have to work out, especially on the offensive side of the ball."

Technically, Colonials' Idriz Ahmetovic is one of those new starters. He might have been an all-state corner back last season, but this year he's the leader on offense as the new quarterback.

"It's not really different," the senior said. "I was a leader on defense, and you do the same thing on offense."

He just needed to use some different skills, and that worked out just fine. He threw three touchdown passes in the first half as the Colonials took a 21-0 lead into the locker room.

Holden Crabbs hauled in a short pass from Idriz Ahmetovic and ran 15 yards for New Oxford's first score against Bermudian Springs on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. New Oxford won, 35-7.

Practice pays off

Warner was afraid there would be timing issues on offense, but they never popped up. Ahmetovic threw a bomb to Brennan Holmes for a 70-plus yard catch and run and set up another score with a 60-yard throw to Liam Hyp.

All three of Ahmetovic's touchdown passes were at least a dozen yards, he also hit Holden Crabbs for a 12-yard score and Holmes again for 17 yards.

"That's what we worked for," Warner said, "to be able to stretch the field vertically like that. It's a testament to the amount of time and work that those guys put in the offseason. They are best friends, so they're out here throwing all of the time."

New Oxford's Brayden Billman dives to tackle Bermudian Springs running back Eddie Sebright on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023.

Yards, but no points

Warner was thrilled his defense held the Eagles scoreless. Bermudian's points came when they recovered a snap that sailed over the head of New Oxford backup quarterback Luke Frey and bounced into the end zone.

"We were very pleased with the way we played defense," he said. "Yeah, we gave up a lot of yards, but we got stops when they counted."

Bermudian Springs quarterback Tyson Carpenter gave his numerous running backs a steady stream of opportunities. Eddie Sebright had the bulk of the carries, but New Oxford didn't give the Eagles a chance to break anything big.

Shelly Stallsmith covers York-Adams high school sports for GameTimePA and the USAToday Network. Connect with her by email mstallsmith@ydr.com or on Twitter @ShelStallsmith.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: New Oxford opens football season with win over Bermudian Springs