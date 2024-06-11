Oxendine returns to the CCU baseball coaching staff

CONWAY, S.C. – The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers’ newly anointed head coach Kevin Schnall has announced former Chanticleer player and Director of Player Development Chad Oxendine will return to be the new associate head coach/recruiting coordinator for the CCU baseball program.

“It’s hard to put my thoughts and feelings into words. My family and I are overjoyed to be able to come back ‘home’,” said Oxendine. Thank you to Coach Schnall for believing in me and fulfilling my biggest dream. Coastal Carolina has always been a major part of my life and career. Having the opportunity to wear the Teal and Black again makes me speechless.”

Oxendine returns to his alma mater after spending the past three seasons as the head coach at Longwood. Oxendine served as the director of baseball of operations at Coastal before being promoted to director of player development, operations, and analytics.

“We are thrilled to announce the hiring of Chad as our Associate Head Coach and Recruiting Coordinator for Coastal Baseball,” Schnall stated. “Simply put, Ox is one of the best leaders to ever wear the Coastal uniform, and his impact on our program will be immense for years to come. His love for Coastal is unmatched, and we are incredibly fortunate to have him back.”

Oxendine, a 2004 graduate of Coastal Carolina, helped guide Longwood to at least 20 wins in each of his three seasons as head coach. His 66 wins marked the most in a three-year period for the Lancers since 2016-18.

During his last stint at Coastal Carolina, Oxendine contributed to Sun Belt tournament championships in 2018 and 2019, both of which sent the Chanticleers to NCAA Regionals. In 2018, his first year at Coastal Carolina, the Chanticleers went 43-19 overall and 23-7 in their first year in the Sun Belt Conference. Coastal Carolina followed with a 36-26 record, another Sun Belt title in 2019, and amassed a 117-74 overall record with a 47-32 mark in conference play over the four years with Oxendine on staff.

A decorated catcher at Coastal Carolina from 2001-04, Oxendine helped the Chanticleers capture four consecutive Big South titles and advance to an NCAA Regional every year. An All-Big South second team and All-Big South Tournament selection as a senior, Oxendine was a career .281 hitter while playing in 198 games. Following his collegiate career, he played professionally with the Chicago White Sox short-season affiliate in the Appalachian League.

A native of Rowland, N.C., Oxendine graduated from Coastal Carolina with a bachelor’s degree in physical education. Oxendine is married to the former Adrienne Waack. He has two sons, CJ and Gavyn, and two daughters, Madison and Blakley.

