Oxbridge's Keidron Smith, on bid to make Dolphins roster: ‘I have the ability'

MIAMI GARDENS — The last time safety Keidron Smith was in the spotlight in his home state, he had the day circled on his calendar. And when his moment came that day against the Florida Gators, he made the most of what he called a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Today, we know better.

It wasn’t a once-in-a-lifetime chance, but the first-in-a-lifetime chance.

The second one is happening now.

Kentucky's Keidron Smith waves to fans after beating the Gators in The Swamp in September.

Although Smith was bypassed in the NFL Draft, he was signed by the Dolphins and is participating in their offseason program, hoping to earn a roster spot or at least a position on the practice squad. Smith, who attended Oxbridge Academy, is remembered by Gators fans as the defensive back who had a 65-yard pick-6 to help Kentucky beat Florida in September.

Early scouting reports projected Smith to go as high as the third round, but after nothing panned out on draft weekend, he huddled with his agent and decided to stay in his home state to pursue an NFL career.

“It’s a dream come true,” Smith said during a break in the Dolphins’ rookie camp. “I mean, being somewhere close where your family can watch you play at the biggest level of football, man, it’s truly a blessing.”

His uncle, Brandon Smith, thinks so.

“As soon as I said I was going to the Dolphins my uncle had his Dolphin jersey on — he went back to the room to put his Dolphin jersey on quick. It was crazy. I didn’t even know he brought it. But just to see how much joy and happiness about my family is truly an honor.”

Alabama receiver Jaylen Waddle is knocked out of bounds by Ole Miss' Keidron Smith in 2019.

Keidron said he chose the Dolphins after developing a relationship with coaches during the spring vetting process. He said he grew up in a Dolphins household and occasionally attended games in the stadium he hopes to eventually play in, although being a dual-sport athlete shifting to basketball in the winter limited his chances to spectate.

Smith credited his time at Oxbridge with starting him on the road to where he is today. He was The Post’s defensive player of the year as a senior in 2017, then spent four years at Ole Miss before finishing at Kentucky.

“Oxbridge was like a mini-college,” he said. “Everything that coach Brendan Kent put us through on the field and off the field with classwork, it was everything that we needed going into that transition to college. So when I got to college, it wasn’t a big step for me. I already knew what was going on.”

His leap to the NFL has been more challenging. He was a late pick-up for the Senior Bowl following a standout showing at the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl at cornerback. In Mobile, Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy said he expected Smith, who’s 6-feet-2 and 201 pounds, to go from the third to sixth round, but his 40 time would be critical. Smith ran an unofficial 4.58 at Kentucky’s pro day, compared to the 4.3s and 4.4s by the top performers at safety at the NFL Combine.

“I have the ability to play at the next level,” he said. “I’ve been working my whole life, had a good college career, and at both schools. I just have to come out here and prove that I can play.”

Dolphins reporter Hal Habib can be reached at hhabib@pbpost.com and followed on Twitter @gunnerhal.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Oxbridge's Keidron Smith fires up family with bid to make Dolphins