Oxbridge Academy football returns after 5 years with shootout vs. Jupiter Christian

WEST PALM BEACH – It’s been five long years but Oxbridge Academy football is back.

The Thunderwolves took the field Thursday for their season opener against Jupiter Christian, a moment for which the staff and players have been waiting a very long time.

“It feels good,” head coach Jonathan Stellman said in the days ahead of the game. “I was here in 2016. A lot of our coaches were here the last time we played a varsity game. We have some alumni in our coaching staff. It feels right. We’ve got a great group of kids out here. We don’t know what that equates to with wins and losses but they prepare the right way. That’s all you can ask for as a coach.”

“There’s an ebb and flow in the people interested in playing the game of football,” Stellman said. “And toward the tail end, we just didn’t have enough. We celebrate the past, though. We don’t hide from what we were, and these kids are excited about trying to live up to what Oxbridge used to be.”

Jupiter Christian outlasted the ThunderWolves 35-33 in West Palm Beach on Thursday in their much-awaited return.

Oxbridge freshmen Tyler Ferguson and Edmyer St. Jean practice tip drills at receiver and defensive back during a preseason practice in preparation for the 2023 season opener (Aug. 22, 2023).

As the past fuels the present, Oxbridge brings an interesting set of players to the field.

The inexperience is going to be a given. Many of the players have very limited practice time within the realm of organized football, and that is certain to create growing pains.

Oxbridge head coach Jonathan Stellman works with his assistant coaches as they prepare to set up a practice scrimmage as the team prepares to face Jupiter Christian in the season opener (Aug. 22, 2023).

So while opposing defenses work on nonexistent film of Oxbridge, the Thunderwolves themselves are ready to find out just what they’re made of after a six-game junior varsity schedule.

“It’s tough to quantify that because the majority of these kids played organized football for the first time last year,” Stellman said. “So even if it’s a senior, they’re playing varsity football for the first time.”

One positional group – the offensive line – has spent as much time learning the ins and outs of the sport as possible as they prepare to protect a quarterback that was still making strides in reading defenses during last year’s unbalanced single wing scheme.

Oxbridge freshman Josh Rafael reaches for the ball, hoping to stop his teammate from making a catch during a preseason practice (Aug. 22, 2023).

“One of them started two weeks ago,” Stellman said. “One hasn’t played since eighth grade. One played last year for the first time. So that’s kind of typical up and down our roster.

“These guys, they show up everyday,” Stellman said. “They’re committed to the process of getting developed as a player. And as far as we’re concerned, that’s a win for us as a program.”

