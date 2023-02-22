‘You have to have ownership': Emmitt Smith joins race for diversity in NASCAR
NASCAR driver Jesse Iwuji talks about partnering with NFL legend Emmitt Smith to break barriers for drivers of color on the racetrack.
NASCAR driver Jesse Iwuji talks about partnering with NFL legend Emmitt Smith to break barriers for drivers of color on the racetrack.
The Indy NXT Series has been added to the August race weekend with NASCAR and IndyCar at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.
Kyle Larson, Ryan Blaney and Denny Hamlin are the favorites to win what's set to be the last race on the current Auto Club Speedway configuration.
Robert Woods sent a 1-word tweet after being released by the Tennessee Titans on Wednesday.
Victor Wembanyama, the potential No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, has a new height that has the basketball spectrum in awe.
Three years ago, receiver Stefon Diggs tweeted his way out of Minnesota. After three years in Buffalo, capped by a playoff loss featuring frustrations and gesticulations that could be interpreted as a desire for yet another fresh start, speculation has emerged again that Diggs could again be on the move. Whether it’s his brother, Trevon, [more]
The Titans are clearing cap space.
Tommy Fury won’t be satisfied to simply knock out Jake Paul in their pay-per-view fight Sunday.
Joey Logano, Kyle Busch and Chris Buescher will be among drivers to watch in Sunday's Cup Series race at Auto Club Speedway.
In what could have been his final game in Chicago with the Blackhawks, Patrick Kane's epic buzzer beater in overtime on Tuesday was disallowed after a lengthy review.
Kevon Looney's reaction to finding out who the NBA's top trash talker is was quite telling.
The best way for the Bruins to clear salary cap space for NHL trade deadline moves is dealing away Craig Smith, and a surprising trade partner could pose an interesting debate for Boston.
"Is this guy supposed to be good or something?" All eyes Wednesday were on Phillies top prospect Andrew Painter, who had an entertaining showdown with Kyle Schwarber. By Corey Seidman
By James Ducker, in Leipzig
With the 2023 NFL offseason ready to heat up, it's time to rank the top 32 quarterbacks in the league as free agency and the draft near. Who will be the face of the sport after Tom Brady's retirement?
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields has been the focal point of trade conversations since the season ended and Louis Riddick is done with it.
Not everyone doubted the Chiefs this season, but here is who said they would fail.
Davey O’Brien Award winner showed up in style to TCU’s Monday night game
The legendary actor, who said he will be coming to Kansas City, was very excited to see the Chiefs win Super Bowl LVII.
The ACC Basketball Tournament in Greensboro begins March 7.
When the Lakers return to play Thursday, they'll begin what LeBron James called "23 of the most important games of my career." Here's a look at why they're so crucial.