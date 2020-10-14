When the NFL awarded Super Bowl LVIII in February of 2024 to New Orleans, it was going to be a tight squeeze to get everything finished before the city fills up for Mardi Gras, which is on February 13 in 2024. Then the league decided to start playing 17-game seasons and move the Super Bowl back a week, and New Orleans was no longer feasible.

So there’s been talk in league circles for several months that the next New Orleans Super Bowl is going to be moved back to 2025, when Mardi Gras doesn’t come until March 4. Today that is likely to become official.

Ben Fischer of Sports Business Daily reports that NFL owners are voting today on moving the New Orleans Super Bowl back a year.

The owners have not yet decided who will host the Super Bowl in 2024, but a leading contender is Las Vegas.

The future Super Bowl hosts that have been determined are Raymond James Stadium in Tampa at the end of this season, SoFi Stadium in Southern California in February of 2022 and State Farm Stadium in Arizona in February of 2023.

Owners to vote today on moving New Orleans Super Bowl from 2024 to 2025 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk