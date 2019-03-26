Owners vote down Broncos’ fourth-and-15 proposal

Charean Williams
ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports

Owners rejected an alternative to the onside kick, voting down the Broncos’ fourth-and-15 proposal that was endorsed by the Competition Committee, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Denver’s playing proposal would have allowed a team trailing in the fourth quarter an opportunity to maintain possession of the ball after scoring. The trailing team could have opted for one chance per game to convert a fourth-and-15 play from its own 35-yard line.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

It would have given teams a better chance at keeping the ball than with an onside kick.

Owners, though, said no despite the Competition Committee voting 7-1 in favor of the rule change.

The Alliance of American Football has a version of the rule that allows a team trailing by 17 or more points at any point in the game or a team trailing by any amount with fewer than five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter the option to try to convert a fourth-and-12 play from its own 28. If the team gains 12 or more yards on that one play, it keeps possession. If it doesn’t, the other team takes possession.

What to Read Next