Owners reject proposal to make roughing the passer reviewable, approve for players to wear 0

The NFL owners are all in Phoenix, Arizona for their annual owner’s meetings as the new league year gets kicked off. And as they do every year, the owners vote on submitted proposals for rule changes for the season. This year, the owners rejected one proposal while rejecting another.

The owners first rejected a proposal to make the volatile penalty of roughing the passer reviewable. It stays the same in 2023 as the call on the field is final. A more fun proposal, however, was passed as players are now allowed to wear the number 0 on the field of play starting this season. There were others approved, but none more fun than this. Find the full list below:

Full list of approved rules and bylaws changes at the NFL Annual Meeting today. pic.twitter.com/Abx1ddf0BY — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 28, 2023

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire