Owners meeting today to approve Commanders sale

The Daniel Snyder era is about to end.

NFL owners are meeting today in Minneapolis, where they are expected to approve the sale of the Washington Commanders from Snyder to Josh Harris.

The sale needs to be approved by 24 of the 32 teams. There are no indications that even one owner wants to stop the sale, let alone the nine of them who would have to object for the sale not to be approved.

The sale has passed muster from the NFL's finance committee, and the league and Snyder have reached an agreement on pending legal issues that some feared could derail the sale process.

The Snyder era has been marked by poor play on the field — they've won just one playoff game this century — and scandals off the field. Washington once had perhaps the NFL's most rabid fan base, but in recent years Washington has led the league in empty seats. Suffice to say, not many people around the NFL will miss Snyder.

From all indications, Harris will be the owner of the Commanders tomorrow.