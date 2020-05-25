Owners load up on entries as racing prepares for return at Newcastle

After being empty for weeks, Newcastle is in line for the first racing action post lockdown - PA

You cannot accuse Richard Fahey of not being keen to get going when racing resumes – providing the government gives it the go-ahead later this week – at Newcastle on Monday June 1.

The Malton trainer, whose stock reply to the question ‘how many horses do you train?’ is ‘over 100,’ will make 24 entries for the first day. Indeed making sure no stone was left unturned he even made the entries on Monday in case the online entry system crashes when all his colleagues make their entries on Tuesday.

His only disappointment was that there would be two races for which he could not find runners. “I’ll have more like 64 entries for the second day at Newcastle on Tuesday," he said. "We’re just looking forward to getting going.”

Across Yorkshire in Middleham Mark Johnston, who has trained more winners than any other trainer in British history, said he hopes to hit the road running but he plans to make a more conservative eight entries for Newcastle.

“We’re all desperate to get back,” he said. “I’ve said from the outset, I don’t mind what format it comes back in, we’ll be there.”

RACING RESUMPTION – Key dates

Though all yards will have to be conversant with and carry out the British Horseracing Authority’s 33 page set of rules for racing behind closed doors, a bigger logistical problem for Johnston on Monday will be trying to get Visinari to Cologne for the rescheduled German 2,000 Guineas. “I’m not certain we’ll be able to do it,” he said.

Meanwhile Tom Kerr, the editor of the Racing Post, confirmed the sport’s specialist newspaper would return in print form on Monday too – ‘assuming racing is back and that there are no late roadblocks.’

He said: “The racing programme looks brilliant – it reaches a crescendo very quickly with the Guineas and Royal Ascot.”

He said 60 staff will unfurloughed to re-join their 25 colleagues who have kept the paper going online during lockdown.