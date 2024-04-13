Owners of KC Argentinian restaurant gifted autographed items from Lionel Messi

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Less than 24 hours until Sporting Kansas City takes on Inter Miami at Arrowhead Stadium.

The game is expected to draw in tens of thousands of people all to watch one of the greatest to take the field.

The owners at Los Hornos are closing early Saturday to attend the match. They were gifted jerseys, a flag and a soccer ball signed by Argentina’s Lionel Messi.

Isolina De La Vega and her husband own Los Hornos in Kansas City.

Sporting KC’s Andreu Fontàs ready to face former teammate Messi

“We think it’s a very good place to open here and show people in Kansas City what is Argentina’s traditional food and our culture of course,” she said.

They started serving the community shortly after moving to Kansas City from Argentina, bringing their family’s restaurant business with them.

“My family has Los Hornos in Argentina,” she said.

They’re closing up early Saturday to make it to the Sporting KC matchup against Inter Miami to see their favorite players in the world, who’s from their home country, in action.

“It’s our first time that we see him playing futbol and live,” De La Vega said.

And if you thought that was enough to cause excitement, De La Vega said they got in touch with people and were gifted a signed soccer ball, jerseys and flag from Lionel Messi.

“We are very very happy it’s one of our dreams that became true,” she said.

The match, taking place at Arrowhead, is bringing people from all over the country to Kansas City.

Fathers, sons enjoy Royals tradition together one last time

Jackie Wiechman and her son Logan traveled to Kansas City from Minnesota to see Messi play.

“I thought we’d have to travel abroad to see him play someday if that was going to be a possibility,” Wiechman said.

When asked if they could tell Messi one thing.

“That I’ve been a fan for a long time,” Logan said.

Because it’s not just food that brings people together, sports does too.

De La Vega said they’re also prepping empanadas to give to Messi.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.