In 2020, Raiders owner Mark Davis attended none of his team’s home games, because fans couldn’t show up. This year, Davis will enjoy the games from a suite that has had a makeover before he ever even used it.

Via Mick Akers of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the owner’s suite will get a $688,000 makeover before Week One.

Davis said that, even though it’s officially listed as a renovation, the work is part of the effort to wrap up the new venue.

“The design of that suite was happening during the finishing stages of the stadium, when we were getting the certificate of occupancy,” Davis told Akers on Monday. “They did a rough design of it so they could start doing tours and things of that nature, but at some point in time we were going to do the actual real design work in it for me.”

One feature consists of placing glass between the suite and the seating areas outside the suite, so that those in the suite won’t hear the ambient stadium noise.

Allegiant Stadium likely will be a very popular place in 2021 and beyond, with Raiders fans from Las Vegas, Oakland, L.A., and elsewhere visiting the venue and fans of opposing teams flying in from all over the place to attend games.

The owner’s suite at Allegiant Stadium gets a makeover, even though it’s never been used originally appeared on Pro Football Talk