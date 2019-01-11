Owner: Steelers won't cut Antonio Brown, but 'all other options' on table originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

We've heard from Antonio Brown (through tweets and sourced stories), Ben Roethlisberger, Mike Tomlin, several 49ers players and even a few Hall of Famers.

Now, we've got comments from Pittsburgh Steelers owner and president Art Rooney II regarding the Brown drama.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"There's not much we can do right now," Rooney told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Thursday. "We have time to make a decision. We'll look at all the options. We're not going to release him, that's not on the table. But I will say all other options are on the table."

As you are well aware by now, Brown is not happy in Pittsburgh and wants out. The Steelers reportedly will listen to trade offers for the All-Pro wide receiver.

Rooney also didn't rule out the possibility that the Steelers and Brown can work out their issues and continue their relationship.

"Whether the situation can be reconciled and have him back on the team next year," Rooney said. "We're a long way away from thinking that can happen. We're not closing the door on anything at this point."

About 90 minutes after Rooney's comments were published, Brown responded with a tweet.

Nearly two hours after that, 49ers left tackle Joe Staley quote tweeted Brown with a waving emoji, joining tight George Kittle in the recruitment of the receiver.