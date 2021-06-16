Owner Sheila Ford Hamp spoke up for a wide receiver in the draft

The Detroit Lions lost their top four wide receivers from a year ago this offseason, and the talent drain at WR was significant. Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones were one of the NFL’s best combinations, and Danny Amendola in the slot was a very good fit. Veteran Mohamed Sanu provided a nice spark after joining the team, too.

Replacing all those catches seemed like a massive imperative for the new Lions regime. In a receiver-heavy draft, it seemed like a foregone conclusion the team would select at least one wideout in the first couple of rounds.

Except that wasn’t the plan for new GM Brad Holmes and his braintrust. When the Lions were about to be on the clock in the third round and had drafted OT Penei Sewell and DE Levi Onwuzurike, the concerns at receiver reached the top of the organization.

Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp, who sat in the draft room, brought up the receiver need to Holmes in the third round. The moment was captured on the team’s “Inside the Den” video.

“What would we do if we don’t get a receiver out of the draft?”, Hamp questioned.

Holmes justified his rationale and plan, noting the depth at wide receiver versus the scarcity at other positions of need.

“Well, we’ll still look at all of those receivers. You know we still got the USC kid and all of those kids, so we’ll still be in the position to get one because of the depth at the position. Because here, really McNeill is the only real nose tackle,” Holmes explained.

McNeill is Alim McNeill, who was the Lions selection at No. 72 overall. The USC kid turned out to be the team’s next pick, Amon-Ra St. Brown, 40 slots later in the fourth round.

Hamp being involved without being intrusive is a good showing of responsibility for the organization. Holmes being secure enough in his process, his job title and his supporting staff is an even better sign. The young GM didn’t kowtow to his boss and didn’t take offense. He calmly, confidently, rationally explained the plan to Hamp. Instead of creating a rift or a sense of distrust, the situation fostered unity.

Ladies and gentlemen, that’s how good NFL teams are run. This wasn’t a case of a meddlesome owner taking the advice of a homeless man on a first-round pick, or overriding the scouting department to take a lesser-talented player from his alma mater instead.

Hamp had every right to question the thought process and the overwhelming need for WR help. But she didn’t demand it of Holmes. She asked a smart question, one that most Lions fans were muttering while watching the draft unfold. Holmes gave a smart, honest answer–and it was the right one for the team’s plan, too.