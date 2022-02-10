Owner and restaurateur Wolfgang Puck joins 'Super Bowl Live'
Watch owner and restaurateur Wolfgang Puck join 'Super Bowl Live'. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Watch owner and restaurateur Wolfgang Puck join 'Super Bowl Live'. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Large numbers of Republicans have soured on the NFL and disapprove of the league's efforts to improve treatment of Black players, poll shows.
Brian Flores called attention to the NFL's lack of diversity with his suit. Since filing, he and his lawyers have been undercutting their credibility.
Who is moving up the board after Senior Bowl week?
The Houston Texans were stuck with a D grade from CBS Sports for their hiring of coach Lovie Smith.
If Rob Gronkowski plans on playing in 2022, he'll have to do so without Tom Brady as his quarterback. The former Patriots tight end named the QB he'd most want to play with next season.
Would cutting the two-time rushing king actually be best for the Cowboys? Also, how Jerry Jones is cashing in during L.A.'s Super Bowl. | From @ToddBrock24f7
The Buccaneers have yet to move quarterback Tom Brady from their roster. And for good reason. Before June 1, any effort to shift Brady from the active-roster to a non-rostered status would result in a $32 million cap charge for 2022. After June 1, the Bucs can divide the hit, with $8 million landing in [more]
Only seven people have attended every Super Bowl, and one of them says Sunday’s game is likely his last. Don Crisman, an 85-year-old from Maine, told the Associated Press that he will be at Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, but he does not expect to make it back next year. Crisman said he’s “moving slower, [more]
Specific Twitter hashtags give insights into whether football fans in the United States are cheering for the Rams or the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.
Will the Packers cut players to create salary cap space this offseason? They might have to. Here are the top 8 candidates.
Not everyone is loving the Bears hiring of Matt Eberflus as head coach.
“Mattress Mack” is known in Houston as a man who loves gambling as much as he loves giving back to his community. He drove to a Louisiana gas station to put his money behind his team pick.
Since Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has failed to get an NFL head coaching through 15 interviews, an absurdity that can’t be separated from questions about race, it’s time for him to consider this major change.
Dean Spanos made a mistake uprooting his team from San Diego, where he had a chance to make the Bolts a truly international franchise The Chargers have a beautiful new home in Los Angeles but it’s questionable whether they should be there in the first place. Photograph: Kirby Lee/USA Today Sports Amid the sound and fury of the Brian Flores lawsuit, you may have forgotten that the Super Bowl kicks off on Sunday at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium. As challenging as it is to pick a winner between the Cin
The Raiders are currently sitting at a shade over $20 million in cap space. Here are seven players whose cuts would offer them them some relief.
Joe Burrow refuses to forget who helped him get to this point.
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell was asked Wednesday about the ProFootballTalk report that the league covered up key Deflategate evidence that favored the Patriots.
"Don’t I at least deserve the same CHANCE like everyone else?" asked Bulgaria’s Eva Vukadinova after she had to redo the women's slalom in Beijing.
If they're not going to take Chicago's massive 2021 offer, it's hard to imagine one that they will.
Former Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale has found a new NFL home