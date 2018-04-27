Owner of NFL’s Jaguars eyes London’s Wembley Stadium

The National Football League has played many games in London in recent years and now one of the league’s team owners is interested in one of the British capital’s premier sports venues.

Shahid Khan, billionaire owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars, has offered to buy Wembley Stadium for $800 million, the New York Times reported.

Wembley is currently owned by England’s soccer association and hosts the national team’s matches, domestic championship finals and many of Britain’s other major sporting events.

It has also hosted NFL games on a regular basis over the last decade.

In 2015, Khan signed a deal where the Jaguars would play at least one game a year at Wembley through 2020.

The deal revived longstanding rumors that the Jaguars might ultimately relocate to London full-time, but Khan shot down those notions Thursday.

″Every time there’s a transaction that has visibility, you folks start connecting dots that shouldn’t be connecting,” he told the Florida Times-Union.

Khan made his money through the Flex-N-Gate auto parts company and created a portfolio that includes the Jaguars, the Fulham Football Club in London and the Four Seasons Toronto hotel.

Conversations between Khan and the Football Association started several years ago but intensified over the last 12 months. The FA will use the money from the sale to re-invest in soccer fields and player development throughout the country, according to the Florida Times-Union’s Jacksonville.com.

Related Articles