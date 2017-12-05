Owner expects Odell Beckham Jr. to be part of Giants future

Most of the questions Giants co-owner John Mara answered yesterday centered on the firing of his coach and General Manager, as one would expect.

But the Giants have plenty of other issues looming this offseason, including star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

But Mara said he hoped Beckham would be a part of the answer to the current problem, whatever it looks like.

“I certainly expect him to be a part of this team in the future, but that will be a discussion with the incoming General Manager and incoming head coach,” Mara said, via John Healy of the New York Daily News. “We’ll make whatever decision is appropriate going forward.”

The fact it’s a question speaks to the level of drama surrounding drama surrounding the star wideout.

He was hoping for a new contract this offseason, one which would make him the highest-paid player in the game. That didn’t work out. Then he played briefly, scored a touchdown and celebrated by marking his territory. That earned him a scolding from Mara, who clearly didn’t like the image it presented (though his team proceded to turn this season into a metaphorical fire hydrant).

Beckham is under contract next year, thanks to the $8.45 million option they picked up on his deal earlier this year.

But as with all things Giants, the identities of the next G.M. and coach will have a large bearing on Beckham’s future, and whether they want to invest in a player who has been brilliant but high-maintenance when available.