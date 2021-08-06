Owner, developer push back at opposition to Hamilton development

Aug. 6—HAMILTON — The owner and the proposed developer of a 66-acre parcel off Essex Street in Hamilton pushed back at opponents during their first formal presentation to the town's Planning Board on Tuesday.

The land, which is owned by members of the Rich family, is the proposed site of a new 50-unit 55-plus condominium development that, if approved, would be built by developer Larry Smith.

The plan has drawn opposition from residents who have formed a group called "Save Chebacco Trails and Watershed." They contend that after decades of it being allowed by the owners, the public now has a right to use informal trails leading to the Chebacco Woods and that the project would have a negative effect on groundwater in an area where many residents are on private wells, among other concerns.

But the developer's attorney, Jill Mann, told Planning Board members that the owners are intent on developing the property and that the condo proposal would have the least impact of the available development options — at one point displaying a map of the site covered with 32 five-bedroom single family homes and roads.

"Everybody is saying 'save Chebacco Woods,'" said Mann. "We are trying to."

She also told the board that Smith is entering an agreement with a farmer to continue farming nine acres on the site. Mann repeatedly stressed that nearly 50 acres on the site would remain "open space" under the plan.

The site is adjacent to Meadowbrook Farm, which until this year had been leasing those nine acres.

Later in the meeting, Meadowbrook Farm owners Ron Vandi and Katie Vandi addressed the board, seeking to clarify to the public that they no longer have a lease for those nine acres. Katie Vandi read a letter saying that when she did not immediately agree to sign off on an easement that the developer was requesting, owner Cathie Rich-Duval terminated her lease last spring.

Vandi told the board that the farm had tried to remain neutral in the controversy but felt forced to speak out due to concerns that some customers believed they were the ones developing the site.

She was among a number of speakers who addressed the board during the three-hour hearing.

Kent Wosepka, who lives across Chebacco Road from the planned development, said he and other residents are worried that blasting to remove ledge, the need to install a new septic system, and erosion, will harm their drinking water and damage their property.

He also suggested that the developer's stated plan to maintain one trail is simply a plan to build a utility access road.

Rich-Duval submitted a letter and later addressed the board from her home, saying she and her family have always planned to develop the land, purchased by her parents in the 1950s, and asked the board for its approval. She said her family has paid taxes on the land for decades without any sort of conservation easement or agricultural exemption.

Later in the hearing, as the board discussed scheduling a site walk for Sept. 7, the board's chairman initially told the audience that it would be open to the public — only to have to walk it back when Rich-Duval sent a text to the planning director saying she would not allow members of the general public onto the property for that site walk.

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.