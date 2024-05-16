[BBC]

The fight for survival goes to the wire. After conceding a late goal, Ross County were pegged back to a draw against St Johnstone in the battle at the bottom to avoid the play-off spot.

We asked for your views after the result in Perth - here's a taste of what you had to say:

Rick: It's never easy with County, minutes away from being safe and a lapse in concentration sends us fighting for survival against a now confident Aberdeen. I can't see us getting anything on Sunday and we need Motherwell to do the business for us. We are our own worst enemy!

Ron: There was sadly every reason to fear that two of our major weaknesses this season would once again prevail - a failure to convert chances and conceding late goals. The travelling support was magnificent and a tense afternoon ahead on Sunday. Our difficulty in keeping possession and inconsistency in keeping the ball on the ground may cost us again.