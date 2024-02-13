In his own words: Steve Campbell on retirement and what it means to be a coach

Editor's note: Long-time Calallen coach Steve Campbell recently announced his retirement after more than 40 years with the district.

It is with mixed feelings that I have decided to retire from the career that I was born to do. I have had an unprecedented career in coaching. Forty-two years of coaching is a long time, but I have had the greatest experiences that any coach could ever possibly dream of having in a single career.

The long-lasting relationships that I have developed with young people are priceless. In my early years as a coach, I served as not only a coach and teacher but a big brother and as I got older, I became a father figure to these young men. Despite what people may say about the youth of today, they are still the best part of my day. The biggest difference in today’s youth, in my opinion, are their phones. Phones, along with social media, are the biggest distraction in their lives. Put a football, baseball, basketball, softball, tennis racket, shot put, a book, preferably a bible, or even a show steer in their hands instead of a phone, and many of their problems will go away.

I was very fortunate to be a part of a school district as successful as Calallen. I have been a part of this athletic program for 40 years as a varsity football coach (defensive coordinator/secondary coach) under the leadership of the winningest football coach in the state of Texas, Phil Danaher, and the boys head track coach. These last two seasons I served as the Head Football coach and Athletic Director. The coaches and players in all sports have done a phenomenal job. It was a true honor to be able to hand out medals after the game to the state champion softball team.

I have coached in 132 football play-off games, 39 straight years in the state playoffs, 12 trips to the semifinals and two state championship appearances.

The one box that never got checked in football was a state championship. A state championship in football is so hard to accomplish due to the 22 positions, plus special teams, needed to field a team. It hasn’t been just a Calallen problem because the last state championship from the Corpus Christi Metro Plex was Miller and Solomon Coles in 1960. We sure gave Aledo all they wanted in 2016.

My track coaching career included more than 600 regional qualifiers and over 45 state qualifiers. We had 16 team district championships, two area team championships, two regional team championships and three individual state champions in track and field. Lucas Miereles still holds the state record in the shot put with a throw of 66-feet, 11.5-inches. I will go to my grave promoting track and knowing its benefits for all sports. I ask my track teams at the end of the season, "How many of you run faster, jump further/higher, or throw further than you ever have in your life?" Honestly, 99% will raise their hands. I have never met a coach of any sport that said, “He is just too fast to play for me, if only he was a little slower." Foot speed for South Texas will always be a nemesis when competing against Region II and III teams.

I started coaching in 1982 at Tuloso-Midway and went to Calallen two years later. I had never met a man so passionate and competitive for football and winning as Phil Danaher. He gave me the impression my job was on the line every Friday night, but in all reality, I don’t remember him ever firing anyone. His passion and competitiveness became contagious among the staff and players, and showed in many inter-squad scrimmages. It was a good thing going ones against ones. Testosterone vs Testosterone!! Of course, after 30 minutes of scoreless scrimmaging, I let the offense score so we could go home.

His level of passion and competitiveness are, I think, the two main ingredients to having a successful business or football program. Calallen had not been in the football playoffs in almost 30 years and the community was hungry for a winning football program. Today, Texas is still known nationwide for its football, but back then it was a religion. “Lead, follow, or get out of the way” was the motto in just about every Texas high school football program in the fall. Only one team made the playoffs my first year of coaching, and the margin of error was small and every single play was crucial. In 1982 UIL expanded the playoffs to two teams, and then to three teams in 1989. In 1994 practically all the teams in the district got a ribbon by expanding the playoffs to four teams.

I have few regrets in my career. I had chances to be a head coach at other places, but the winning was addicting. Every new year posed a different challenge, and I loved Calallen kids. The bigger the game, the more I loved it, and the harder I worked because I knew our boys would play with such intensity and with their hearts for their family and community. Our coaching staff always strived to get our players to overachieve and take their inherited athletic genetics as far as it would take them. Playing in venues such as the Astrodome, Alamo Dome, Texas State University, University of Texas, Buccaneer Stadium (Corpus Christi) and AT&T Stadium would give me the ultimate adrenaline rush. I was never so proud to play here in Corpus Christi at Buc Stadium in front of the largest crowd in the history of the stadium (23,000) in 1997 against La Marque. My high school coaches from W.B. Ray were asking ME for tickets. I hope I made my mentors like Jim Fisher and Bobby Dodd proud. We are still ranked in the top five most exciting games ever played on all levels, high school, college or pro, in the history of the Astrodome in 1993 against La Marque. That whole experience is one I will never forget. I remember the first time we played in the Astrodome for our first semifinal appearance. We were able to go up a day early and practice on Astro turf. It was our first time to play on turf and an indoor facility. We walked down a dark tunnel into the dome, and the only lights on where the lights shining on the field. It was as if the field was glowing! Players and coaches got an instant shot of adrenaline, so we had to shorten the practice to prevent injuries. I think I made the first five tackles. There is no drug on earth that could substitute the rush you get when you run out of a tunnel, like gladiators, onto the field with 30,000 fans cheering you on. I still get chills today thinking about it.

In my time at Calallen, we defended against Heisman Trophy winners like Ty Detmer (Philadelphia Eagles) and La’Danian Tomlinson (San Diego Chargers) and other pro athletes such as Jerman Mayberry (Philadelphia Eagles); Greg Randall, Bailey Zappe (New England Patriots); Garrett Gilbert, Chris Brazel (Dallas Cowboys), Derek Foster (Carolina Panthers), Limas Sweed (Pittsburg Steelers), Martin Dossett (Green Bay Packers); Devon Achane (Miami Dolphins); Jace McClellan (University of Alabama, he will probably be a 2024 4th round draft pick).

These kind of players kept me up at nights but kept the rush going. I often reminded Coach Danaher that all these guys played offense and I needed a raise. He put a chair at my desk with longer legs. Always a prankster! I will say, I never short changed this athletic program in terms of continuing education, days or hours.

Every year I went to at least one college spring training, coaching clinics in the summer, 7 on 7 tournaments and Texas High School Coaches Association clinic in the fall. I have really missed going to the San Angelo Clinic with Coach Jim Cliburn.

I haven’t had a Labor Day weekend off in 42 years and have had only nine Thanksgiving weekends off it 40 years. Weekends??? What are those? Saturdays and Sundays in the fall are for game planning. Open weeks were for scouting your next opponent. There is not another sport that requires as much game planning as football.

In the spring, track meets used to be on Saturdays, if not Friday and Saturday. Just within the past few years UIL has allowed track meets during the week. I have worked more hours on Sundays than most Baptist preachers. Because of all the hard work, time spent on preparation and constant education of the game, I make no apologies to those we beat and how bad we beat them. I think three of our most exciting wins were beating Austin Westlake to send us to our first semifinal game and defeating Brenham and College Station that sent us to the state finals. I have had my share of disappointments and most of them where getting beat on the last drive of a semifinal game, which prevented us from advancing to the state finals.

I think I would rather get beat by 30 points than get beat in the last 30 seconds of a game. I always felt responsible for the loss and it took me months to get over it. My most recent disappointment was last fall of 2022 when we traveled to the Valley to play a football game to see a separate press box, in the stadium, that had two people with high powered rifles and scopes (snippers) policing the crowd. So much for family night at the local high school football game. Where has our country gone?

I can still remember looking at our packed home stands in the mid-90s where our fans were singing and dancing the macarena in unison. Pure fun! Todays livestreams may have sucked some of the energy out of the stadium.

I believe coaching is the greatest, and most rewarding profession in the world, if you are surrounded by players and coaches that want to win and work as hard as it takes to win. How many professions get to see a walk off home run, a mid-court buzzer beater, game-winning field goal or a 5’ 9” high jumper clear 6’ 8” as part of their job?

I have worked for the winningest football coach in the state of Texas (Phil Danaher), I have worked with the winningest baseball coach in the state of Texas (Steve Chapman) and worked with the winningest basketball coach in the nation (Leta Andrews). Calallen has been a special place. I will miss the camaraderie with the young men and the coaches. Retiring has been the hardest decision of my life. After reading this, maybe you will understand why I am retiring.…I am tired. Thank you, Charlotte, my wife, for all the support over the years. I know it was not easy dragging our kids to the games all over the state. Thank you Calallen for all the great times and the priceless memories.

COACH Steve Campbell

Calallen High School

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Retiring Calallen coach Steve Campbell talks retirement, coaching