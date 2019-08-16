In his own words: BJ Ojulari picks Tennessee

R9kzlf9zadjjvlizdd8q

BJ Ojulari cut his list down to six schools, Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU and Tennessee a while back, but he was really down to three.

It came down to Auburn, LSU and Tennessee for the four-star edge rusher out of Marietta, Ga.

A week ago, all signs pointed to Ojulari ending up in Baton Rouge, but over the last few days, he decided that he wanted to call Knoxville home.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

"I never imagined to be in position I’m in today, ready to make one of the biggest decisions in my life. The game of football has really took me places I never imagined going.

"Football gave me the opportunities to become who I am today. From a 6-foot-2 , 185 pound freshman right tackle, to one of the best two-way players in the state. It’s a blessing from the man above.

"I’m very thankful to have the opportunity to be recruited by numerous Power 5 schools. Throughout this whole process I always stayed true to myself and the ones who supported me.

"My recruitment wasn’t as smooth as people think. Throughout the process I looked for a place I can make an impact — somewhere that felt like home for me.

"My recruitment got very hectic around late July. LSU is a great school in my opinion and I had felt like that was the right place after the two visits, but later towards decision day, about a week before I sat down and just thought about the decision. I realized that I didn’t take everything into account.

"After numerous visits ,and the long nights contemplating on this big decision. I can truly say I am excited to announce that I am committed to the University of Tennessee.

"I was thinking and since coach Jeremy Pruitt arrived Tennessee, he was recruiting me the hardest. The whole coaching staff showed me love and they really needed me to come and fill the role immediately. It felt like home. The coaches were very passionate on recruiting me since day one and that’s why I chose the Vols."

— #2THET0P